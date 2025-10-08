German Industrial Production plunges 4.3% MoM in August vs. -1% expected

Germany’s industrial sector activity decreased more than expected in August, the latest data published by Destatis showed on Wednesday.

In the Eurozone’s top economy, Industrial Output slumped by 4.3% over the month in August, the federal statistics authority Destatis said in figures adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, compared with the expected -1% figure and a 1.3% growth in July.

German Industrial Production tumbled 3.9% year-over-year (YoY) in August versus July’s 1.5% advance.

EUR/USD reaction to the German Industrial Production data

At the time of writing, EUR/USD stays strongly offered near 1.1620 following the German data.