German Industrial Production plunges 4.3% MoM in August vs. -1% expected
Germany’s industrial sector activity decreased more than expected in August, the latest data published by Destatis showed on Wednesday.
In the Eurozone’s top economy, Industrial Output slumped by 4.3% over the month in August, the federal statistics authority Destatis said in figures adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, compared with the expected -1% figure and a 1.3% growth in July.
German Industrial Production tumbled 3.9% year-over-year (YoY) in August versus July’s 1.5% advance.
EUR/USD reaction to the German Industrial Production data
At the time of writing, EUR/USD stays strongly offered near 1.1620 following the German data.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.35%
|0.30%
|0.24%
|0.13%
|0.28%
|0.98%
|0.34%
|EUR
|-0.35%
|-0.04%
|-0.09%
|-0.20%
|-0.09%
|0.68%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|-0.30%
|0.04%
|-0.02%
|-0.14%
|0.00%
|0.71%
|0.05%
|JPY
|-0.24%
|0.09%
|0.02%
|-0.14%
|0.04%
|0.69%
|0.06%
|CAD
|-0.13%
|0.20%
|0.14%
|0.14%
|0.14%
|0.84%
|0.19%
|AUD
|-0.28%
|0.09%
|-0.00%
|-0.04%
|-0.14%
|0.71%
|0.08%
|NZD
|-0.98%
|-0.68%
|-0.71%
|-0.69%
|-0.84%
|-0.71%
|-0.65%
|CHF
|-0.34%
|0.00%
|-0.05%
|-0.06%
|-0.19%
|-0.08%
|0.65%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.