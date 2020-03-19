German IFO’s Fuest: Economy could shrink by up to 6% in 2020 amid coronavirus crisis

The President of Germany's influential IFO institute, Clemens Fuest, said on Thursday, the German economy could shrink by 6% in 2020 due to the coronavirus chaos.

The further course of events depends very much on how the epidemic develops.

We are looking at two scenarios today. A very, very favourable scenario that would result in negative economic growth of 1.5% in 2020.

This was based on limited reductions in production.

We have a second scenario with major production restrictions - this will lead to an economic contraction of 6% in 2020.