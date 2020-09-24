Following the release of the final German IFO Business Survey, the institute’s Economist Klaus Wohlrabe said that the uncertainty over the Brexit issue and US election has not yet had any impact on the German business.

Additional quotes

“Industry is continuing recovery and its export expectations have improved significantly.”

“German exporters profiting from industrial recovery in major trading partners.”

“Rising infection rates hurting sentiment in the service sector, especially tourism branch.”

Market reaction

EUR/USD has stalled its rebound, now trading at 1.1656, almost unchanged on the day.

The spot hit a high of 1.1682 ahead of the German data release.