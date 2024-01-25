German IFO Business Climate Index declines to 85.2 in January vs. 86.7 expected

- German IFO Business Climate Index continued to decline in January.
- IFO Current Economic Assessment fell to 87.0 in the reported month.
The headline German IFO Business Climate Index declined to 85.2 in January from 86.3 in December. Markets were expecting this figure to improve slightly to 86.7.
Meanwhile, the Current Economic Assessment Index came in at 87.0 in the same period, below the December print and the market expectation of 88.5 and 88.6, respectively.
Finally, the IFO Expectations Index – indicating firms’ projections for the next six months, edged lower to 83.5 from 84.8.
Market reaction to the German IFO Survey
EUR/USD showed no immediate reaction to these data disappointing sentiment data and was last seen moving sideways at around 1.0900.
About German IFO
The headline IFO business climate index was rebased and recalibrated in April after the IFO Research Institute changed the series from the base year of 2000 to the base year of 2005 as of May 2011 and then changed series to include services as of April 2018. The survey now includes 9,000 monthly survey responses from firms in the manufacturing, service sector, trade and construction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady 1.0900 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD trades in a narrow band at around 1.0900 on Thursday as investors move to the sidelines ahead of the European Central Bank's policy announcements. The US economic docket will feature Q4 GDP data alongside December Durable Goods Orders.
GBP/USD fluctuates above 1.2700, eyes on US data
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2700 following Wednesday's volatile action. Markets remain cautious, limiting the pair's upside ahead of the fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product, Durable Goods Orders and weekly Jobless Claims data from the US.
Gold price languishes near weekly low ahead of US GDP; geopolitics lend support
Gold price ticks higher on Thursday and reverses a part of the previous day's heavy losses to a multi-day low, albeit it lacks bullish conviction. Reduced bets for an early Fed rate cut act as a tailwind for the buck and should cap gains.
Bitcoin price eyes recovery above $40,000, traders are split on where BTC is headed next
Bitcoin price suffered a setback after hitting its two year high of $48,989 on January 11. The asset dropped to its 2024 low of $38,555 on Tuesday before beginning its recovery to the psychologically important level of $40,000.
US GDP Preview: Economic growth expected to moderate at year-end
The GDP report for the fourth quarter, to be released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Thursday, is forecast to show an expansion of the US economy at an annualized rate of 2% following the impressive 4.9% growth recorded in the previous quarter.