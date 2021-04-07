German Govt. Spokeswoman: Every demand for a short, hard lockdown is right

Any demands for a short and tough lockdown is right given the very high infection rates, a German government spokeswoman said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

"The German health system is threatened with coming under pressure, the number of intensive care patients is rising," the spokeswoman added.

Market reaction

These remarks don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 15,212. Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair is posting small daily gains at 1.1890.