German FM Klingbeil: There will be a strong response to US tariffs
German Finance Miniters (FM) Lars Klingbeil said during European trading hours on Monday that European Union (EU) prepares for a strong response to fresh tariffs threat from the United States (US) over Greenland’s sovereignty. Separately, French FM Roland Lescure said, “We are fully supportive of Greenland and Denmark.”
Additional remarks
Europe won't be blackmailed by US over Greenland.
The EU is ready to find a solution with the US.
Market reaction
There seems to be no significant impact of comments from finance ministers of Germany and France on the Euro (EUR). As of writing, EUR/USD trades 0.2% higher to near 1.1625.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.21%
|-0.14%
|-0.05%
|-0.18%
|-0.19%
|-0.38%
|-0.54%
|EUR
|0.21%
|0.07%
|0.18%
|0.03%
|0.02%
|-0.17%
|-0.33%
|GBP
|0.14%
|-0.07%
|0.13%
|-0.04%
|-0.05%
|-0.24%
|-0.41%
|JPY
|0.05%
|-0.18%
|-0.13%
|-0.14%
|-0.15%
|-0.33%
|-0.50%
|CAD
|0.18%
|-0.03%
|0.04%
|0.14%
|-0.00%
|-0.19%
|-0.37%
|AUD
|0.19%
|-0.02%
|0.05%
|0.15%
|0.00%
|-0.19%
|-0.36%
|NZD
|0.38%
|0.17%
|0.24%
|0.33%
|0.19%
|0.19%
|-0.17%
|CHF
|0.54%
|0.33%
|0.41%
|0.50%
|0.37%
|0.36%
|0.17%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.