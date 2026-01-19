German FM Klingbeil: There will be a strong response to US tariffs

German Finance Miniters (FM) Lars Klingbeil said during European trading hours on Monday that European Union (EU) prepares for a strong response to fresh tariffs threat from the United States (US) over Greenland’s sovereignty. Separately, French FM Roland Lescure said, “We are fully supportive of Greenland and Denmark.”

Europe won't be blackmailed by US over Greenland.



The EU is ready to find a solution with the US.

Market reaction

There seems to be no significant impact of comments from finance ministers of Germany and France on the Euro (EUR). As of writing, EUR/USD trades 0.2% higher to near 1.1625.