German FM Klingbeil: There will be a strong response to US tariffs

Sagar Dua

German Finance Miniters (FM) Lars Klingbeil said during European trading hours on Monday that European Union (EU) prepares for a strong response to fresh tariffs threat from the United States (US) over Greenland’s sovereignty. Separately, French FM Roland Lescure said, “We are fully supportive of Greenland and Denmark.”

Additional remarks

Europe won't be blackmailed by US over Greenland.

The EU is ready to find a solution with the US.

Market reaction

There seems to be no significant impact of comments from finance ministers of Germany and France on the Euro (EUR). As of writing, EUR/USD trades 0.2% higher to near 1.1625.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.21%-0.14%-0.05%-0.18%-0.19%-0.38%-0.54%
EUR0.21%0.07%0.18%0.03%0.02%-0.17%-0.33%
GBP0.14%-0.07%0.13%-0.04%-0.05%-0.24%-0.41%
JPY0.05%-0.18%-0.13%-0.14%-0.15%-0.33%-0.50%
CAD0.18%-0.03%0.04%0.14%-0.00%-0.19%-0.37%
AUD0.19%-0.02%0.05%0.15%0.00%-0.19%-0.36%
NZD0.38%0.17%0.24%0.33%0.19%0.19%-0.17%
CHF0.54%0.33%0.41%0.50%0.37%0.36%0.17%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD looks firm well above 1.1600

EUR/USD looks firm well above 1.1600

EUR/USD picked up a bid on Monday, pushing up toward the 1.1650 area in response to fresh weakness around the US Dollar, all following President Trump threats to escalate tariffs on eight European countries opposing his proposal to take Greenland. With US stock and bond markets closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, liquidity is likely to be thin.

GBP/USD reclaims 1.3400 and above

GBP/USD reclaims 1.3400 and above

GBP/USD found its footing after a soft start to the week, edging slightly above 1.3400 on Monday. The Btitish Pound benefits from a weaker Greenback, as markets react to President Trump’s latest tariff threats against Europe over Greenland.

Gold targets $4,700 on broad USD selling

Gold targets $4,700 on broad USD selling

Gold attracts strong buying interest at the start of the week, surging to a fresh record high near $4,700 per troy ounce. Markets turned more cautious after US President Trump threatened tariffs on eight European countries opposing his plan to acquire Greenland, a shift that helped support the precious metal.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, extend the decline from last week, with a roughly 3% drop on Monday. The meme coins trade below the crucial moving averages, aiming for the immediate support to potentially reset the momentum.

When tariffs become ammunition and capital becomes the battlefield

When tariffs become ammunition and capital becomes the battlefield

Markets opened the week like a risk engine hitting a pothole at speed. Equities stepped back, gold vaulted to fresh highs, Treasuries caught a bid, and the dollar, outside of havens, took on a soft bid. This was not a data-driven wobble or a valuation purge.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, extend the decline from last week, with a roughly 3% drop on Monday. The meme coins trade below the crucial moving averages, aiming for the immediate support to potentially reset the momentum.

