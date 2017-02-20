German FinMin expects IMF to join Greek bailout - RTRS

German FinMin expects IMF to join Greek bailout - RTRSBy Haresh Menghani
German Finance Minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, was on wires, via Reuters, noting that lending institutions have reached a common position on Greece and believes that IMF would be a part of Greek bailout.
He further added that debt is not a problem but more economic growth is needed in Greece.
Earlier on Monday, he was also quoted saying that there was no final deal reached on Greece at the ongoing Eurogroup meeting in Brussels.