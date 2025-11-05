German Factory Orders jump 1.1% MoM in September vs. +1% expected

Germany's Factory Orders rebounded firmly in September, suggesting that the country’s manufacturing sector activity has picked up pace, according to the official data published by the Federal Statistics Office on Wednesday.

Over the month, contracts for goods ‘Made in Germany’ jumped 1.1% in September after decreasing by a revised -0.4% in August. Data beat the anticipated 1% rebound.

Germany’s Industrial Orders plunged by 4.3% year-over-year (YoY) in September, as against the previous revised growth of 2.1%.

FX implications

The Euro (EUR) is little affected by the mixed German data, with EUR/USD trading flat on the day near 1.1490, as of writing.