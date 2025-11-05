German Factory Orders jump 1.1% MoM in September vs. +1% expected
Germany's Factory Orders rebounded firmly in September, suggesting that the country’s manufacturing sector activity has picked up pace, according to the official data published by the Federal Statistics Office on Wednesday.
Over the month, contracts for goods ‘Made in Germany’ jumped 1.1% in September after decreasing by a revised -0.4% in August. Data beat the anticipated 1% rebound.
Germany’s Industrial Orders plunged by 4.3% year-over-year (YoY) in September, as against the previous revised growth of 2.1%.
FX implications
The Euro (EUR) is little affected by the mixed German data, with EUR/USD trading flat on the day near 1.1490, as of writing.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.06%
|-0.05%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|-0.03%
|-0.05%
|-0.18%
|EUR
|0.06%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|0.21%
|0.04%
|0.03%
|-0.12%
|GBP
|0.05%
|-0.00%
|0.04%
|0.19%
|0.01%
|-0.00%
|-0.14%
|JPY
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|-0.04%
|0.16%
|-0.02%
|-0.05%
|-0.17%
|CAD
|-0.15%
|-0.21%
|-0.19%
|-0.16%
|-0.18%
|-0.20%
|-0.33%
|AUD
|0.03%
|-0.04%
|-0.01%
|0.02%
|0.18%
|-0.02%
|-0.16%
|NZD
|0.05%
|-0.03%
|0.00%
|0.05%
|0.20%
|0.02%
|-0.13%
|CHF
|0.18%
|0.12%
|0.14%
|0.17%
|0.33%
|0.16%
|0.13%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.