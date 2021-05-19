German DIHK business survey points to 3% growth in 2021

The German economy is likely to see a 3% growth this year amid improved business morale over the past three months, according to a business survey conducted by the German DIHK Chambers of Industry and Commerce said on Wednesday.

Key findings

“The DIHK's updated growth forecast compares with its previous estimate of 2.8% projected in February.”

“The DIHK forecast is less optimistic than the government's projection of 3.5% GDP growth this year.”

Market reaction

EUR/USD was last seen changing hands around 1.2215, modestly flat on the day.