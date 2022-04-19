German Chancellor Scholz: We will continue to finance Ukraine militarily and financially

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a video call with Western leaders on Tuesday that Germany will continue to finance Ukraine militarily and financially, reported Reuters.

Additional Remarks:

"Western leaders agreed we will give the maximum support to Ukraine but not get involved in the war."

"Our strength is in our unity... (Russian President Vladimir) Putin did not expect it."

"The impact of sanctions is a disaster for Russia."

"We reached the limit of what we can deliver from the German armed force's own stocks."

"We have asked the German armaments industry to tell us what they can deliver quickly."

"They include antitank and air defence weapons that Ukraine has asked for."

"An imposed peace as Putin envisages is unacceptable."

"With our partners, we agree that Russia must not win this war."

Asked if Germany is sending leopard tanks, Scholz said "our partners all agree it's best to send old East European stocks which Ukraine is familiar with."

"We, with our partners, will help provide long-range artillery to Ukraine."