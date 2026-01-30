GBPUSD: Soft performance amid political risks – Scotiabank

The GBP is soft against the USD, underperforming most G10 currencies in quiet trading. Political risks remain a concern, particularly regarding potential leadership challenges. Despite this, the GBP's correlation to risk reversals is high, indicating some underlying support, note Scotiabank Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne and FX Strategist Eric Theoret.

GBP under pressure from political risks

"We remain attentive to headlines related to a leadership challenge against the prime minister."

"While this is not an automatic sell signal, it does suggest a need for caution."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)