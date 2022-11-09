- GBPUSD takes offers to refresh intraday low, snaps three-day uptrend around a one-week high.
- 50-DMA, monthly support line challenge bears amid upbeat oscillators.
- Buyers need validation from 100-DMA to keep the reins.
GBPUSD bears return to the table, after a three-day absence, as the Cable pair renews its intraday low near 1.1530 during Wednesday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the quote takes a U-turn from a downward-sloping resistance line from early September.
However, the bullish MACD signals and steady RSI (14) join the pair’s successful trading above the 50-DMA, around 1.1330 at the latest, to keep the buyers hopeful.
Even if the quote breaks the 1.1330 support, a one-month-old ascending trend line, near 1.1190 by the press time, could challenge the GBPUSD bears.
Following that, a slump toward the monthly low near 1.1150 and then to October’s trough surrounding 1.0925 can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the aforementioned immediate resistance line near 1.1600 isn’t an open invitation to the GBPUSD bulls as the 100-DMA level of 1.1672 acts as the last defense of the bears.
Should the quote stays firmer past 1.1672, September’s high around 1.1740 and tops marked during late August, surrounding 1.1900, will gain the market’s attention.
Overall, GBPUSD is likely to witness a pullback but the bears are far from taking control.
GBPUSD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.153
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.1536
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1376
|Daily SMA50
|1.1333
|Daily SMA100
|1.1679
|Daily SMA200
|1.2295
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1599
|Previous Daily Low
|1.143
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1614
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1147
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1534
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1494
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1444
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1353
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1275
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1613
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1691
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1782
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD eyes an establishment above 0.6500 as risk profile soars, US/China CPI in focus
The AUDUSD pair has turned sideways above the psychological resistance of 0.6500 in the early Asian session. In late New York, the asset rebounded after sensing a buying interest of around 0.6480.
EURUSD: Bulls take a breather on the way to 1.0150
EURUSD seesaws around 1.0075-80, after refreshing a two-month high, as bulls await fresh clues during Wednesday’s Asian session. The major currency pair remains well on the buyer’s radar inside a bullish chart formation.
Gold clings to monthly high above $1,700 amid softer DXY, China, US inflation eyed
Gold price treads water around $1,712-13, after rising to the one-month high the previous day. That said, the bullion’s inaction during early Wednesday could be linked to the cautious mood amid US Midterm Elections and waiting for China’s inflation data.
Bitcoin price loses ground ahead of crucial US Midterm Elections and CPI inflation release
The US midterm election have a big chance to move BTC price, with meaningful crypto legislation set to be discussed in the coming months. If US CPI numbers are higher than expected, though, Bitcoin price could nosedive.
Many, if not most, economists foresee a recession in the United States
Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio recently said we are not preparing enough for the recession. But now Goldman chief economist Hatzius, who knows a hawk from a handsaw, thinks there is a “very plausible” path to avoiding recession.