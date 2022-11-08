- GBPJPY fades two-day uptrend, remains sidelined of late.
- BOE witnessed a dim response of the first gilt sale, optimism surrounding UK’s fiscal policy fades.
- UK businesses fear gloomy Christmas amid inflation woes.
- Yields remain firmer as recession looms, China’s covid numbers escalate during a sluggish session.
GBPJPY treads water around 168.80, pausing the two-day uptrend, heading into Tuesday’s London open. In doing so, the cross-currency pair portrays the market’s indecision amid mixed clues and a lack of major data/events.
It should, however, be noted that a dim response to the Bank of England’s (BOE) first medium-term gilt selling operation seem to have teased the pair bears of late.
On the same line was the recent survey for Barclays that suggest British businesses fear a gloomy Christmas ahead, as almost half of households plan to cut festive spending due to the soaring cost of living and sales are already falling sharply in inflation-adjusted terms.
Furthermore, GBPJPY’s inaction could be linked to news suggesting that the UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to announce a new tax raid on inheritance, per the UK Telegraph. The news also mentioned that Chancellor Hunt and Prime Minister (PM) Rishi Sunak are understood to have agreed to freeze the threshold above which people must pay tax for another two years.
Alternatively, chatters over likely positive outcomes from the next fiscal plan and UK Prime Minister (PM) Rishi Sunak’s efforts to justify his election keep the pair buyers hopeful. UK PM Sunak is poised to announce a major gas deal with America after the Cop27 climate change summit, The Telegraph can disclose. “Talks about the “energy security partnership” are in their final stages, with the US planning to sell billions of cubic meters of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to Britain over the coming year,” the news adds.
It’s worth mentioning that the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) bond-buying operations and fears surrounding China’s higher covid counts since April, as well as a light calendar, restrict the GBPJPY pair’s moves.
Moving on, a lack of major data/events could keep the quote sidelined but optimism surrounding the UK’s fiscal policies may allow the cross-currency pair to remain firmer ahead of the UK’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter (Q3), up for publishing on Friday.
Technical analysis
GBPJPY bulls attack the 10-DMA hurdle surrounding 169.00 but the bearish MACD signals and steady RSI keeps sellers hopeful.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|168.81
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|168.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|167.82
|Daily SMA50
|164.48
|Daily SMA100
|164
|Daily SMA200
|161.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|169.1
|Previous Daily Low
|166.06
|Previous Weekly High
|172.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|165.09
|Previous Monthly High
|172.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|167.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|167.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|166.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|164.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|163.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|169.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|171.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|172.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD drops toward 0.6450 as US Dollar finds its feet
AUDUSD is dropping towards 0.6450 in the Asian trading hours, as the US Dollar finds its feet amid a mixed market mood. The Asian stocks are trading mixed, led by the decline in Chinese equities. Weak Australian NAB survey also weighs on the aussie.
EURUSD eases toward parity amid the USD rebound
EURUSD is trading close to parity, turning south amid a renewed uptick in the US Dollar. Investors remain on the sidelines in anticipation of the critical US inflation data later this week. Encouraging Eurozone Sentix data underpins the Euro ahead of the Retail Sales report.
Gold clings to 50DMA before the next push higher toward $1,700 Premium
Gold price is moving back and forth in a tight range below the multi-week highs of $1,683, as bulls gather strength before resuming the uptrend. However, a sense of caution prevails, as investors prefer to stay on the sidelines ahead of the critical CPI release from the United States later in the week.
This next Ethereum price move could push 3 million addresses into the red
Ethereum price shows a lack of buying pressure that has resulted in a slip below a significant support structure. If bulls fail to make a comeback at this juncture, things could escalate quickly, sending ETH tumbling.
The week ahead: US Midterms elections, China data and more
As we start a new week stock markets are trapped in a narrow range. This is to be expected as this week is jam packed full of event risk. CPI reports for October will be the highlight of the economic calendar, especially US inflation that is scheduled for release on Thursday.