- GBPJPY renews intraday high even as Japan’s Q3 GDP registers contraction.
- Anxiety ahead of the UK’s key jobs report, sluggish yields add to the trading filters.
- Buyers remain hopeful amid BOE vs. BOJ divergence, optimism surrounding the UK’s new government.
GBPJPY justifies the downbeat Japan Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data during early Tuesday in Asia, as it refreshes the intraday high near 164.80 by the press time. In doing so, the cross-currency pair defends the previous day’s rebound from a one-month low ahead of the UK’s employment report.
That said, Japan’s GDP for the third quarter (Q3) of 2022 disappointed the Japanese Yen (JPY) traders as it dropped to -0.3% QoQ versus 0.3% expected and 0.9% prior. The Annualized figures also weighed on the JPY prices by declining to -1.2% compared to 1.1% market forecasts and 3.5% prior.
Also read: GBPJPY grinds higher towards 165.00 after downbeat Japan Q3 GDP, UK Employment data eyed
It’s worth noting that hopes of witnessing an increase in the UK’s minimum wage, as signaled by The Times, also underpinned the GBPJPY upside of late.
Above all, the monetary policy divergence between the Bank of England (BOE) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could be considered the key catalyst for the GBPJPY pair’s strength. That said, the BOJ has been defending its easy-money policies while BOE Governor Andrew Bailey signaled more rate hikes in the last week.
Moving on, the UK’s headline Claimant Count Change is likely to provide a welcome figure of -12.5K for October versus 25.5K. However, an anticipated no change in the Unemployment Rate of 3.5% for three months to September might tease the GBPJPY sellers in a case of a negative surprise.
Elsewhere, the recent rebound in the US Treasury yields and the market’s cautious optimism, emanating from hopes of easy rate hikes from the key central banks, keep the GBPJPY buyers hopeful.
Technical analysis
GBPJPY remains sidelined between the 100 and the 50 DMAs, respectively around 164.00 and 164.90. However, the downbeat RSI and the MACD conditions keep the sellers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|164.64
|Today Daily Change
|0.44
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27%
|Today daily open
|164.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|167.97
|Daily SMA50
|164.87
|Daily SMA100
|163.96
|Daily SMA200
|162.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|165.72
|Previous Daily Low
|163.7
|Previous Weekly High
|169.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|163.06
|Previous Monthly High
|172.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|164.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|164.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|163.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|162.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|161.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|165.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|166.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|167.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD pares daily losses near 0.6700 on RBA Minutes, focus on China data, US PPI
AUDUSD picks up bids to justify the hawkish statements from the latest Minute Statement of the RBA Monetary Policy Meeting, published early Tuesday. The Aussie pair consolidates the daily loss near 0.6700. US PPI, risk catalysts should be eyed closely for clear directions.
USDJPY rebounds firmly from 140.00 on Japan’s negative GDP, US Retail Sales eyed
The USDJPY pair has delivered an upside break of the consolidation formed in a 140.00-140.20 range after the Japanese Cabinet Office reported a negative growth rate in economic activities. Going forward, the US Retail Sales data will be of utmost importance.
Gold: Doji, Fedspeak tease bears below $1,800
Gold price (XAUUSD) remains depressed at around $1,770 while justifying the previous day’s bearish candlestick formation, as well as sluggish market conditions, during Tuesday’s Asian session.
Shiba Inu price might fall to new lows this year
Shiba Inu could be in the beginning stages of a much larger decline. If the bulls step in soon, a sweep-the-lows event will likely occur. Key levels have been defined to assess SHIB's next potential target.
USD sell off to prove temporary
The narrative of a potential Fed policy pivot in a more dovish direction has dominated markets While G 10 central banks continue to tighten monetary policy both Norges Bank and Bank of Canada have slowed their hiking pace.