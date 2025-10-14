TRENDING:
GBP weak, down 0.5% on broad labor market disappointment – Scotiabank

GBP weak, down 0.5% on broad labor market disappointment – Scotiabank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is weak, down 0.5% against the US Dollar (USD) and a mid-performer among the G10 in an environment of risk aversion and broad-based USD strength, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

Pound sips on softer jobs data and narrowing yield spreads

"Domestic employment data were weaker than expected with softer wage growth and a lower than expected headline jobs gain. Yield spreads have narrowed modestly from their recent local highs, eroding some of the GBP’s fundamental support. short-term rates markets are still only pricing about 10bpts of tightening by December."

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD turns positive near 1.1580, focus on Powell

EUR/USD turns positive near 1.1580, focus on Powell

EUR/USD now manages to regain some composure and trade with modest gains around 1.1580 amid some correction in the US Dollar on Tuesday. The persistent risk-off environment coupled with steady caution prior to Chief Powell’s speech continue to prop up the Greenback in the meantime.

GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.3300

GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.3300

GBP/USD navigates in the sub-1.3300 region for the first time since early August in quite a negative start to the week. The sour sentiment surrounding the British Pound gathered pace after disheartening prints from the key UK labour market report and the unabated upbeat tone in the Greenback.

Gold keeps the bid bias above $4,100 ahead of Powell

Gold keeps the bid bias above $4,100 ahead of Powell

Gold manages to reverse an earlier decline and now advances modestly past the $4,100 mark per troy ounce. Meanwhile, the precious metal remains underpinned by safe-haven demand amid trade and geopolitical worries ahead of Powell's address.

Powell Speech Preview: Will Fed Chair signal two more rate cuts?

Powell Speech Preview: Will Fed Chair signal two more rate cuts?

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak on policy and economic outlook on Tuesday. Markets widely expect the Fed to cut the policy rate twice more this year. The US Dollar could react to Powell's comments in the absence of key data releases.

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla is a senior digital asset researcher at 21Shares, the world’s largest issuer of exchange-traded crypto products with more than $11 billion in assets under management. At Merge Madrid, held in Spain on October 7-9, the analyst shared with FXStreet his views on the current state of the crypto market.

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla is a senior digital asset researcher at 21Shares, the world’s largest issuer of exchange-traded crypto products with more than $11 billion in assets under management. At Merge Madrid, held in Spain on October 7-9, the analyst shared with FXStreet his views on the current state of the crypto market.

