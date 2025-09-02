The Pound Sterling (GBP) is underperforming all of the G10 currencies with a 1.1% decline against the US Dollar (USD), weakening in response to renewed fiscal concerns that have driven UK yields to fresh multi-decade highs, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.
GBP continues to trade within the choppy but flat range
"Chancellor Reeves is looking to maintain adherence to a self imposed rule that government spending should be covered by tax revenues within 5 years, and markets are concerned about the government’s ability to deliver on this rule."
"The UK 30Y has climbed to a fresh multi-decade high nearing 5.7%, complicating the government’s task as they prepare to deliver the August (budget) Statement. In terms of data, this week’s highlight will be Friday’s release of retail sales for July. BoE MPC policymakers will also appear before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday."
"The technicals are once again shifting bearish however the c since May. Tuesday’s decline is dragging the RSI deeper below 50 into bearish territory, and recent price action offers little in terms of support ahead of 1.33. We look to a near-term range bound between 1.3320 and 1.3450."
GBP/USD slumps below 1.3400 on UK bond market turmoil
GBP/USD extends its daily decline and trades at its lowest level since early August below 1.3400, pressured by renewed jitters in the UK bond market. Surging long-dated UK gilt yields unnerve markets, smashing Pound Sterling, while market focus shifts to US ISM Manufacturing PMI report.
EUR/USD stays below 1.1650 ahead of US data
EUR/USD stays under strong bearish pressure and trades below 1.1650 on Tuesday. Annual HICP inflation in the Eurozone edged higher to 2.1% in August from 2% in July, but failed to support the Euro. The US Dollar attracts relentless buying interest before the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, weighing heavily on the pair.
Gold corrects lower after setting new record-high above $3,500
Gold corrects lower but stays in positive territory after notching a new all-time-high above $3,500 earlier in the day. The strong recovery seen in the US Dollar caps XAU/USD's upside but the risk-averse market atmosphere helps the precious metal hold its ground.
Bond yields surge, as political and fiscal woes start to bite, and Gold hits a new high
Market sentiment is slipping on Tuesday. September can be a strange month for financial markets, as stocks historically tend to underperform. However, a selloff in the bond market and a rush to the dollar and gold are signs that investors are rushing into safe havens and liquid assets as we move through the week.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
