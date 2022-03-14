GBP/USD’s rebound from 1.3000 loses steam at 1.3075

- The sterling fails to regain 1.3100, remains near mid-term lows.
- Pound recovery falters despite BoE rate hike expectations.
- GBP/USD decline could extend to 1.2500 – ScotiaBank.
The pound sterling remains slightly positive on Monday, buoyed by a moderate risk appetite although its rebound from lows near 1.3000 has been capped below 1.3075.
Cable remains bearish at 16-month lows
The GBP/USD is trapped within a wider bearish trend following a three-week sell-off. The pair has depreciated nearly 5% from late February highs at 1.3640, to hit levels right above the 1.3000 psychological level for the first time since November 2020.
The sterling has seen a moderate increase on demand on Monday, favoured by a somewhat weaker dollar amid a mild sentiment improvement on the back of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Beyond that, investors’ expectations that the Bank of England’s will hike interest rates at next Thursday’s meeting has been supportive for the GBP.
GBP/USD might extend its decline towards 1.2500 – Scotiabank
Regarding the near-term expectations, the FX Analysis Team at Scotiabank sees the pound extending its downtrend: “Cable aims for a break under 1.30. Sterling faces no clear support until the mid-1.28s that marked the lows of Oct/Nov of 2020, with losses possibly mounting quickly toward 1.25.”
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3053
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3035
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3382
|Daily SMA50
|1.3485
|Daily SMA100
|1.3452
|Daily SMA200
|1.3626
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3125
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3028
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3246
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3028
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3065
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3088
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2965
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2903
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3098
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.316
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3195
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
