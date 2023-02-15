GBP/USD weakens further below mid-1.2000s, flirts with weekly low ahead of US data

- GBP/USD dives back closer to the weekly low and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- The softer-than-expected UK CPI print weighs on the pair amid broad-based USD strength.
- Bearish traders now look forward to the US economic data for some meaningful impetus.
The GBP/USD pair comes under intense selling pressure on Wednesday and extends the previous day's late pullback from over a one-week high. The downfall remains uninterrupted through the mid-European session and drags spot prices back closer to the weekly low, around the 1.2035 region in the last hour.
The British Pound weakens across the board in reaction to softer-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures. This comes on the back of a dovish assessment of the Bank of England's policy decision and suggests that the current rate-hiking cycle might be nearing the end. Apart from this, a strong follow-through buying around the US Dollar contributes to the GBP/USD pair's steep intraday decline of nearly 150 pips.
In fact, the USD Index, which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, stands tall near a multi-week high amid expectations for further policy tightening by the Fed. The bets were lifted by the US CPI report and hawkish comments by several FOMC members on Tuesday. Adding to this, the prevalent risk-off mood - as depicted by a generally weaker tone around the equity markets - further underpins the safe-haven buck.
With the latest leg down, the GBP/USD pair reverses its weekly gains and seems poised to depreciate further. Some follow-through selling below the weekly low, around the 1.2030 area, will reaffirm the negative bias. This, in turn, should pave the way for a slide further below the 1.2000 psychological mark, towards challenging a technically significant 200-day SMA support, which is currently pegged near the 1.1935 region.
Next on tap is the US economic docket, highlighting the release of Retail Sales figures and the Empire State Manufacturing Index. Traders will further take cues from the broader risk sentiment, which will influence the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh impetus to the GBP/USD pair. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop favours bearish trades and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2044
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0133
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.09
|Today daily open
|1.2177
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2249
|Daily SMA50
|1.2186
|Daily SMA100
|1.1874
|Daily SMA200
|1.1943
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.227
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2118
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2194
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1961
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2212
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2176
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2107
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2036
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1954
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2259
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.234
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2411
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and declined below 1.0700 in the early American session on Wednesday. With the data from the US showing that Retail Sales rose at a stronger pace than expected in January, the US Dollar continued to gather strength and weighed on the pair.
GBP/USD stays deep in red below 1.2100 after UK CPI, US data eyed
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory below 1.2100 on Wednesday with the Pound Sterling struggling to find demand following the soft UK inflation data. January Retail Sales data from the US will be watched closely by market participants.
Gold trades at multi-week lows below $1,840
Gold price extended its slide and touched its lowest level since early January below $1,840 on Wednesday. Ahead of the US data releases, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds comfortably above 3.7%, not allowing XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Elon Musk’s tweet triggers rally in Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins Dogecoin and Floki
Elon Musk tweeted a picture of his dog Floki, posing as the CEO of social media giant Twitter. The tweet fueled a bullish sentiment among Shiba-Inu-themed crypto holders, triggering a rally in these tokens.
FX and yields at the wake of the US CPI
Looking at the market pricing, you could’ve hardly guessed, but yesterday’s US inflation report was not brilliant. On a monthly basis, the headline inflation ticked higher from 0.1% to 0.5% as expected.