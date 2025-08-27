GBP/USD: Unclear if there is enough momentum for it to reach 1.3595 – UOB Group

The current price movements still appear to be part of a range-trading phase, likely between 1.3450 and 1.3505. In the longer run, further pound Sterling (GBP) strength is not ruled out, but it is unclear if there is enough momentum for it to reach 1.3595, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
There is still a chance for GBP to edge higher
24-HOUR VIEW: "Price movements still appear to be part of a range-trading phase GBP pulled back sharply and reached a low of 1.3447 on Monday. Yesterday, Tuesday, we highlighted the following: “Despite the sharp decline, there has been no clear increase in downward momentum, and instead of continuing to weaken, GBP is more likely to trade in a range today, probably between 1.3440 and 1.3520.' GBP subsequently dipped briefly to 1.3435, rebounded to 1.3494, and then closed at 1.3479, up slightly by 0.19%. The current price movements still appear to be part of a range-trading phase. Today, we expect GBP to trade between 1.3450 and 1.3505."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "Two days ago (25 Aug, spot at 1.3515), we indicated that 'while further GBP strength is not ruled out, it is currently unclear if there is enough momentum for it to reach 1.3595.' We also indicated that 'if GBP breaks below 1.3425, it would mean that it is likely to trade within a range instead of strengthening.' Although GBP has not been able to make further headway to the upside, as long as 1.3425 holds, there is still a chance for GBP to edge higher."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses below 1.1600 amid French political jitters
EUR/USD extends losses and trades below 1.1600 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair faces headwinds from fresh fears of a new political crisis in France. The French minority government of PM Bayrou appears likely to be ousted in a crucial confidence vote next month. Broad US Dollar strength also adds to the pair's decline.
GBP/USD holds losses near 1.3450 amid sustained USD rebound
GBP/USD is back in the red near 1.3450 in the European trading hours on Wednesday. The pair is undermined by a sustained rebound in the US Dollar, even as the Trump-Fed drama remains at the forefront. The focus stays on tariff headlines and Fedspeak amid a lack of significant data from both sides of the Atlantic.
Gold consolidates the pullback from two-week highs near $3,400
Gold is consolidating the pullback from the $3,400 neighbourhood, having refreshed two-week highs earlier on Wednesday. Unabated US Dollar demand weighs on the bright metal. However, concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s autonomy and latest US tariff threats could cushion any downside in Gold.
Crypto Gainers Today: Cronos, Numeraire and Hyperliquid rally as bullish news fuels momentum
Cronos (CRO), Numeraire (NMR), and Hyperliquid (HYPE) emerged as the top crypto gainers, rallying strongly on the back of bullish news and market momentum. Cronos price surges to a new yearly high following Trump Media's plans for a CRO treasury company. At the same time, Numeraire soared after securing a massive $500 million commitment from JPMorgan Asset Management.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.