GBP/USD: UK’s political plays can act as the key catalysts amid latest upswing

- Market respects anti-USD momentum amid lack of fresh catalysts at home.
- Boris Johnson’s clarification of the home raw will be the key to watch.
- Second-tier US data may offer intermediate moves.
Even if the US Dollar (USD) weakness has helped the GBP/USD pair to remain strong around 12-day high, the pair lacks fresh catalysts in order to extend its latest upswing as it seesaws near 1.2750 ahead of the UK open on Monday.
Doubts over the US-China trade deal, a latest dovish appearance by the US Federal Reserve and geopolitical tension between the US and Iran are some of the key reasons that could have pushed the anti-USD mode farther.
At home, the latest pressure on the UK Prime Minister (PM) candidate Boris Johnson should have weighed down the British Pound (GBP) over political uncertainty.
Leading British lawmakers, including another candidate for the UK PM’s race Jeremy Hunt, have stepped forward in demanding clarification of the likely tussle between Boris and his girlfriend that led police towards Mr. Johnson’s home during the after hours of a party.
While ex-USD moves have dominated market sentiment off-late, how Mr. Johnson justifies the latest incident seems the key as he still needs to please 160K Tory voters to become the UK PM.
On the economic data front, the US Chicago Fed National Activity Index and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index, respectively for May and June months, can gain short-term traders’ attention. The activity gauge from the Chicago Fed might flash -0.37 against -0.45 previous whereas the Dallas Fed index could recover to +4.8 from -5.3 earlier.
Technical Analysis
Unless clearly breaking the current month high surrounding 1.2763/65, the pair is less likely to avoid meeting 1.2700, 1.2660 and 1.2610 nearby supports. On the contrary, quote’s ability to cross 1.2765 enables it to aim for 50-day simple moving average (SMA) level near 1.2815 and then April month low near 1.2865.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 200-day MA ahead of German IFO survey
EUR/USD is looking north ahead of key German data release, having closed above the 200-day moving average (MA) on Friday. The pair is on the offensive with a bullish breakout on technical charts.
GBP/USD: UK’s political plays can act as the key catalysts amid latest upswing
Even if the US Dollar (USD) weakness has helped the GBP/USD pair to remain strong around 12-day high, the pair lacks fresh catalysts in order to extend its latest upswing heading into the UK open this Monday.
USD/JPY attempts recovery towards 107.50 amid positive equities
The cautious optimism seen around the Asian equities and S&P 500 futures helped put a bid under the USD/JPY pair, as the spot attempts a minor-recovery from near 107.30 region.
Gold: $1433 comes as the Aug 2013 highs
The Chiaxin Oscillator crossed above the zero line on the 30th May when price ran higher from 1375. However, the price of gold has now left a mixed outlook on the charts.
The Fed, oil tensions drive markets in sharply different directions
Markets responded to the FOMC’s rate caution by sending stocks and the credit markets flying and the dollar plunging while tensions in the Persian Gulf stoked crude prices and gave gold its strongest boost in six years.