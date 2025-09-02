GBP/USD tumbles ahead of full data docket

- GBP/USD fell sharply on Tuesday, declining over 1% on the day.
- Risk aversion roared back into markets to kick off the September trading window.
- Key US data releases will pile onto investors through the remainder of the week.
GBP/USD tumbled sharply on Tuesday, declining over 1.15% and sinking back below the 1.3800 handle for the first time in almost a month. Broad-market investor sentiment soured heading into the September trading month, with safe-haven flows into the US Dollar (USD) surging.
Coming up on Wednesday
A smattering of speeches and public appearances from policymakers at both the Bank of England (BoE) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) are expected throughout the day. However, not much new is expected on the central banking front from either side of the Atlantic.
JOLTS Job Openings from July are due on Wednesday, and will be followed by the ISM’s Services PMI component on Thursday, with US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) due on Friday. JOLTS have had a rough run as of late, with a poor correlation to US NFP figures over the past two years, but the private payroll estimator is set to take on renewed importance to investors who are rapidly losing faith in official figures. The Trump administration has been fast-tracking its strategy of sacking officials who allow unfavorable economic data to be published, putting pressure on investors to consider where they will get accurate data in the future.
NFP remains the reigning data champion
NFP net job gains will dominate this week’s general market water supply. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is barreling toward an interest rate cut on September 17 thanks to its sometimes-conflicting dual mandate of influencing interest rates to both bolster job creation and control inflation. A recent bout of softening US labor figures has investor hopes riding high that the Fed will brush off a recent uptick in inflation pressures and deliver a rate cut in a few weeks to prop up US employment numbers that took a sharp downward turn heading into the middle of the year.
GBP/USD daily chart
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
