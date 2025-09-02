GBP/USD tumbles ahead of full data docket

GBP/USD fell sharply on Tuesday, declining over 1% on the day.

Risk aversion roared back into markets to kick off the September trading window.

Key US data releases will pile onto investors through the remainder of the week.

GBP/USD tumbled sharply on Tuesday, declining over 1.15% and sinking back below the 1.3800 handle for the first time in almost a month. Broad-market investor sentiment soured heading into the September trading month, with safe-haven flows into the US Dollar (USD) surging.

Coming up on Wednesday

A smattering of speeches and public appearances from policymakers at both the Bank of England (BoE) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) are expected throughout the day. However, not much new is expected on the central banking front from either side of the Atlantic.

JOLTS Job Openings from July are due on Wednesday, and will be followed by the ISM’s Services PMI component on Thursday, with US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) due on Friday. JOLTS have had a rough run as of late, with a poor correlation to US NFP figures over the past two years, but the private payroll estimator is set to take on renewed importance to investors who are rapidly losing faith in official figures. The Trump administration has been fast-tracking its strategy of sacking officials who allow unfavorable economic data to be published, putting pressure on investors to consider where they will get accurate data in the future.

NFP remains the reigning data champion

NFP net job gains will dominate this week’s general market water supply. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is barreling toward an interest rate cut on September 17 thanks to its sometimes-conflicting dual mandate of influencing interest rates to both bolster job creation and control inflation. A recent bout of softening US labor figures has investor hopes riding high that the Fed will brush off a recent uptick in inflation pressures and deliver a rate cut in a few weeks to prop up US employment numbers that took a sharp downward turn heading into the middle of the year.

GBP/USD daily chart



