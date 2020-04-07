GBP/USD: Trend to turn lower again – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD strength is seen as corrective and economists at Credit Suisse look for a fresh move lower in Q2.

Key quotes

“GBP/USD has seen a sharp rebound but with a large bear ‘triangle’ now established this is viewed as a corrective bounce, and we look for the trend to turn lower again in Q2.”

“We look for resistance at 1.2517/1.2726 to cap further strength for a clear break of the long term uptrend from 1985 for a fresh look at the 1.1412 low from March.”

“Above 1.2726 would suggest the trend has shifted neutral, with resistance then at 1.3200.”