GBP/USD treads water above 1.2700, eyes on Bailey’s speech

- GBP/USD sellers await fresh catalysts amid Brexit optimism.
- Coronavirus concerns, dollar’s demand could cap the cable’s upside.
- Eyes BOE Bailey’s speech, US Jobless Claims and Powell’s testimony.
GBP/USD looks to extend its overnight consolidation phase above 1.2700 into Europe, having faded the recovery momentum near 1.2775 region.
The cable witnessed a good 100-pips price movement on Wednesday, initially falling to the lowest levels since July 23 at 1.2674, as investors fretted over the UK’s nascent economic recovery after Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson’s government announced activity restriction on Tuesday to contain the virus spread. Even so, the Kingdom reported 6,178 new infections, the biggest daily jump since May.
Markets witnessed a turnaround in the second half of the day, as buyers returned alongside the renewed optimism on a post-Brexit transition trade deal after the European Union (EU) Chief Brexit Michel Barnier said, “We remain determined to strike a Brexit deal.”
However, the bulls failed to sustain the upside as the Preliminary Markit PMIs showed a slower expansion in the business activity in the UK this month. Meanwhile, the US dollar continued to appreciate amid persistent demand for safe-havens, in the wake of rising virus concerns and tumbling US equities.
In the day ahead, the UK CBI Distributive Trades Survey on realized sales will offer some cues to the pound traders. However, the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey’s speech and US Jobless Claims will be the key highlights while Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s third day of testimony could also draw some attention.
GBP/USD: Technical levels
“The Doji candle has appeared following a notable sell-off from 1.3483 to 1.2675 and at the 200-day SMA support line. As such, it could be taken to represent seller exhaustion. That said, a bullish reversal would be confirmed if the pair ends Thursday above the Doji candle's high of 1.2777. Alternatively, acceptance below the Doji's low of 1.2675 would imply a continuation of the sell-off from 1.3483,” explains Omkar Godbole, Analyst at FXStreet.
GBP/USD: Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2715
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2724
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3042
|Daily SMA50
|1.3011
|Daily SMA100
|1.2726
|Daily SMA200
|1.2723
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2777
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2676
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3007
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2777
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2714
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2738
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2674
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2624
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2572
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2776
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2827
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2877
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD options show strongest bearish bias in 3 months, German IFO eyed
EUR/USD's options market shows the strongest EUR-negative bias in at least three months. The pair has shed more than 200 pips in the last three days on a broad-based US dollar rally. The bulls need a better-than-expected German IFO to stall the sell-off
GBP/USD treads water above 1.2700, eyes on Bailey’s speech
GBP/USD looks to extend its overnight consolidation phase above 1.2700 into Europe, having faded the recovery momentum near 1.2775 region. Coronavirus risks, dollar’s demand offset Brexit optimism. Eyes on BOE Bailey’s speech, US Jobless Claims and Powell’s testimony.
Gold's potential short-term reprieve if USD pulls back
Gold prices have deteriorated in the US dollar's relentless comeback as investors move away from stocks. The price of the dollar is correlated to gold, so it stands to reason that if the dollar is about to tail off its gains, then gold should find reprieve.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: The recovery’s slow lane
The slow improvement in jobless claims is expected to bring filings to the lowest level since their explosion in March heralded the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US. Dollar will benefit from improving average claims figures.
WTI: Oil sellers face rejection below $39.30 for third straight day
WTI fades the drop to sub-$39.30 levels for the third consecutive day. The repeated bear failure may entice buyers and yield a bounce. However, Sept. 18 high remains a level to beat for the bulls.