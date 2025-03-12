GBP/USD trades with negative bias below mid-1.2900s, downside seems limited ahead of US CPI

- GBP/USD retreats from a multi-month top amid some repositioning ahead of the US CPI.
- Bets that the Fed will cut rates further amid recession fears should cap any USD recovery.
- Expectations for a slow BoE rate-cutting cycle could underpin the GBP and support the pair.
The GBP/USD pair edges lower during the Asian session on Wednesday and erodes a part of the previous day's strong move up to over a four-month peak, around the 1.2965 area. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.2935 region, though the downtick lacks bearish conviction as traders keenly await the release of the US consumer inflation figures before placing fresh directional bets.
The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cut path, which, in turn, will drive the US Dollar (USD) demand and provide a fresh impetus to the GBP/USD pair. In the meantime, some repositioning trade ahead of the crucial data assists the buck to recover a part of the previous day's slide to its lowest level since mid-October and acts as a headwind for the currency pair.
Any meaningful USD appreciation, however, seems elusive in the wake of growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates several times this year amid worries about a tariff-driven slowdown in the US economic activity. Apart from this, expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will cut rates more slowly than other central banks, including the Fed, might underpin the British Pound (GBP) and lend support to the GBP/USD pair.
Even from a technical perspective, last week's sustained breakout above the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) was seen as a key trigger for bulls and suggests that the path of least resistance for the currency pair is to the upside. Hence, any further corrective slide might still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next on the upside comes 0.6360
AUD/USD added to Tuesday’s uptick and trespassed the 0.6300 hurdle despite the decent rebound in the Greenback and opening the door to a potential test of the monthly highs in the 0.6360 in the short term.
EUR/USD faces a probable technical decline
Despite the daily pullback, EUR/USD remains in the overbought territory, leaving it vulnerable to a potential technical correction in the next few days. The pair’s constructive outlook remains in place, in the meantime, above the 200-day SMA.
GBP/USD keeps the upside impulse in place, targets 1.3000
The generalised optimism in the risk-linked universe coupled with the irresolute price action in the Greenback bolsters the move higher in GBP/USD, which re-shifts its attention to the 1.3000 threshold.
Bitcoin open interest crosses $46B as Polymarket bettors raise Russia-Ukraine ceasefire odds to 78%
Bitcoin price rose 3% in the last 24 hours, reclaiming territories above $83,700 after forming a local bottom around $76,000 on Tuesday. Early market signals after the latest United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data suggest the latest BTC upside momentum could linger.
Gold climbs to two-week tops near $2,940
Gold prices accelerate their weekly recovery and flirt with the key $2,940 mark per troy ounce on Wednesday on the back of the lack of direction in the Greenback, tariff concerns and cooling US inflation.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.