GBP/USD trades with modest gains around mid-1.3200s, lacks bullish conviction

- GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Wednesday amid a modest USD weakness.
- The prevalent risk-on mood, retreating US bond yields weighed on the safe-haven USD.
- Hawkish Fed expectations should help limit the USD fall and cap the upside for the pair.
The GBP/USD pair traded with a mild positive bias heading into the European session and was last seen hovering around mid-1.3200s, up only 0.10% for the day.
Having found some support ahead of the 1.3200 mark on Tuesday, the GBP/USD pair managed to regain some positive traction on Tuesday and was supported by a modest US dollar weakness. Against the backdrop of the upbeat market mood, retreating US Treasury bond yields acted as a headwind for the safe-haven greenback and extended some support to the major.
The global risk sentiment remained well supported by easing concerns about the negative impact of the new coronavirus variant on the economic recovery. This comes on the back of reports, indicating that indicated that Omicron patients had only shown mild symptoms. This led to a strong rally in the global equity markets over the past two trading sessions.
That said, rising geopolitical tensions kept a lid on the recent optimistic moves, which along with the prospects for a faster policy tightening by the Fed should help limit the USD losses. Apart from this, the UK-EU impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol held back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets and capped gains for the GBP/USD pair.
Investors seem convinced that the Fed would be forced to adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain stubbornly high inflation. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the release of the latest US CPI report on Friday, which will influence the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics would play a key role in driving the USD and provide some trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair. In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further gains.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3254
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3243
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3357
|Daily SMA50
|1.3533
|Daily SMA100
|1.366
|Daily SMA200
|1.3795
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3289
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3209
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3371
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3194
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.324
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3259
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3205
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3167
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3125
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3285
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3327
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3365
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD teases 1.1300 as US dollar softens with yields
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1300, rising the most in a week, as the US dollar drops amid falling Treasury yields and upbeat mood. The optimism over the new Omicron covid variant and China’s supportive policies buoy the risk sentiment. Friday’s US inflation holds the key.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3250 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is battling 1.3250, as bulls remain in play amid a quiet session. The US dollar is on the back foot as risk appetite picks up again. Investors remain hopeful that the Omicron covid variant may be less disruptive. Although impending Brexit risks and rising covid cases in the UK could weigh on the pound.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3250 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is battling 1.3250, as bulls remain in play amid a quiet session. The US dollar is on the back foot as risk appetite picks up again. Investors remain hopeful that the Omicron covid variant may be less disruptive. Although impending Brexit risks and rising covid cases in the UK could weigh on the pound.
Sandbox retraces to key levels as SAND price prepares to skyrocket 30%
Sandbox has seen a considerable retracement over the past weeks from its record high. The recent pullback after the December 4 flash crash, tagged critical support floors and has triggered a quick recovery. Going forward, investors can expect SAND price to propel higher.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?