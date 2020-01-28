GBP/USD awaits BOE, post-Brexit trade talks amid broad risk-off

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD struggles for direction amid a lack of major catalysts.
  • China’s coronavirus, fears of hard Brexit weigh on the pair.
  • Recently positive data indicate a less dovish BOE statement and intermediate strength.

GBP/USD remains modestly flat near 1.3060 while heading into the London open on Tuesday. In doing so, the pair snaps the previous three-day declines. While the uncertainty surrounding the post-Brexit trade deal between the European Union (EU) and the UK recently weighed on the pair, the US dollar’s broad strength amid risk-off also dragged the quote down. The present pullback could be attributed to the risk reset amid a lack of major catalysts as well as ahead of the key events like BOE and Brexit talks.

Latest on the Brexit suggests that the EU’s top Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier turned down the UK Boris Johnson’s claims over no checks at the Northern Irish borders. Further, the Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the EU will have an upper hand in Brexit talks that could miss the deadline but the UK leader “respectfully” disagreed.

Over the economic front, the latest data from Britain have helped cut the odds of the BOE’s rate cut, that were previously seen as confirmed due to the Governor’s bearish tone and downbeat figures. According to BOEWATCH, BOE rate cut expectations reached 70% last week, but have since been trimmed, to 59%.

Elsewhere, the market’s risk-tone remains heavy as the fears of China’s coronavirus outbreak spread across the board with the World Health Organization (WHO) terming it as “high” risk following the earlier “moderate” tag. With this, the US 10-year treasury yields seesaw near the early October lows to 1.61% whereas most stocks in Asia are in red despite Chinese markets’ off due to Lunar New Year break.

While Thursday’s BOE will be the first trigger for the GBP/USD, followed by Brexit talks during the early February, traders will also keep eyes on the US data and risk headlines for intermediate direction.

Technical Analysis

Unless breaking a 21-day SMA level of 1.3070, the return of sub-1.3000 area can’t be denied.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3058
Today Daily Change 4 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 1.3054
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3089
Daily SMA50 1.3058
Daily SMA100 1.2846
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3107
Previous Daily Low 1.3041
Previous Weekly High 1.3175
Previous Weekly Low 1.2962
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3066
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3082
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3028
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3001
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2962
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3094
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3133
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.316

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD stalls decline near 0.6850 amid poor Australian data, coronavirus crisis

AUD/USD stalls decline near 0.6850 amid poor Australian data, coronavirus crisis

AUD/USD bounces-off a 3.5-month low near 0.6750 but the recovery appears shallow, with Australia's business confidence gauge hitting multi-year lows. China's coronavirus contagion also remains a weight on the Aussie. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY consolidates the bounce around 109.00 amid coronavirus-led risk-off

USD/JPY consolidates the bounce around 109.00 amid coronavirus-led risk-off

USD/JPY consolidates the recovery from a nearly three-week low around 109.00. Despite the uptick, the spot remains vulnerable amid bearish MACD and risk-off action in the Asian equities, fuelled by the China coronavirus outbreak. 

USD/JPY News

US Durable Goods Orders Preview for December: Positive patience

US Durable Goods Orders Preview for December: Positive patience

Durable goods orders are estimated to increase 0.5% in December after November’s revised 2.0% loss. Ex-transport orders are expected to rise 0.2% following a 0.1% decline. Orders ex-defense will gain 0.5% after the 0.7% November rise.

Read more

Gold: Consolidating in a pennant pattern

Gold: Consolidating in a pennant pattern

Gold has largely been in a consolidation mode since Monday's early Asian session and is currently sidelined near $1,580. The hourly chart shows the yellow metal is trapped in a pennant pattern. A breakout would allow a re-test of recent highs above $1,600.

Gold News

GBP/USD: 200-hour SMA, short-term resistance line cap immediate upside

GBP/USD: 200-hour SMA, short-term resistance line cap immediate upside

Following its failure to break 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January 14-24 upside, GBP/USD pulls back to 1.3060 during the Asian session on Tuesday. Buyers will have multiple upside barriers beyond the nearby resistance confluence.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures