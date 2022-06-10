GBP/USD one-month volatility is trading at 9.4% – not too far away from one-month realised volatility – and we could easily see traded volatility rising back to 11-12% levels given huge uncertainty over coming weeks.”

“The fact that sterling money markets still price a further 175 bp of Bank of England (BoE) tightening by year-end goes to show that investors struggle to buy into the idea of a pause anywhere.”

GBP/USD is trading just below the 1.25 psychological mark, nearly unchanged for the day. Economists at ING expect the cable to break down to 1.2350 next week.

