GBP/USD has stalled below key resistance at the May high and the 23.6% retracement of the entire fall from 2021 at 1.2638/48. Economists at Credit Suisse look for a move to 1.2073/13 in due course.
Break above 1.2638/48 to face more solid cap at the crucial 55-DMA of 1.2788
“With the falling medium-term moving averages and negative MACD momentum painting a clear bearish picture, we look for further weakness to develop from the May high and the 23.6% retracement of the entire fall from 2021 at 1.2638/48, with an eventual objective of the May 2020 low and the 78.6% retracement of the entire 2020/2021 uptrend at 1.2073/13.”
“Should a break above 1.2638/48 take place, we would look for a more solid cap at the crucial 55-day moving average at 1.2788, which we would look to hold to resume the broader downtrend.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces towards 1.0750 ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.0750, having found support at 1.0700. The US dollar pares gains amid the return of risk-on flows. Inflation-linked growth concerns and geopolitical tensions may continue underpinning the safe-haven dollar ahead of US ISM.
GBP/USD holds steady around 1.2600 ahead of UK/ US data
GBP/USD is battling 1.2600, erasing early losses amid an improvement in risk sentiment, which caps the US dollar gains. The UK political and Brexit concerns combined with the BOE’s dilemma will likely keep the further upside elusive. US/ UK data in focus.
Gold justifies bear cross around $1,830, US PMIs, Fedspeak eyed
Gold Price takes offers to refresh a fortnight low as bears keep reins during the third consecutive day amid a firmer US dollar. Gold remains pressured around $1,830 by the press time of pre-European session trading on Wednesday.
Bitcoin bulls saddle up for a move to $35,000 as Panama opens its doors to BTC
Bitcoin price seems to be slowing down after the recent rally, suggesting that a retracement is likely. A pullback will do more good than bad for BTC as it would allow sidelined buyers to step in and propel the next leg of the upswing.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!