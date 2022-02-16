GBP/USD to post bullish technical signal on a move above 1.3710/1.3750 – SocGen

GBP/USD has staged a pullback after struggling to reclaim the 200-day moving average (DMA) near 1.3710/1.3750. A break above here would see cable completing an inverse head and shoulders pattern, economists at Société Générale report.
First potential support is at 1.3485/1.3455
“GBP/USD appears to be evolving within the right shoulder of a possible Inverse Head and Shoulders. The pattern would complete if the pair establishes itself above the neckline at 1.3710/1.3750.”
“First potential support is at 1.3485/1.3455 representing the trend line drawn since December. If this gets violated, a revisit of recent low at 1.3358 is not ruled out.”
“1.3630 caps immediate upside.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1350 ahead of Fed Minutes, US Retail Sales
EUR/USD consolidates the biggest daily gains in two weeks around 1.1350. Market’s cautious optimism weighs on yields but the US dollar stays hopeful, as the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tensions linger. Focus shifts to US Retail Sales, Fed minutes.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.3550 after hot UK inflation data
GBP/USD is posting modest daily gains above 1.3550 as investors assess inflation data from the UK. The ONS reported on Wednesday that the annual CPI edged higher to 5.5% on a yearly basis in January, compared to the market expectation of 5.4%. Eyes on Russia-Ukraine headlines, US data.
Gold: Downside appears capped near $1,845 ahead of Fed minutes
Gold price is treading waters while consolidating Tuesday’s slump around $1,850, as bears take a breather ahead of the critical January Fed meeting’s minutes and US Retail Sales release.
Shiba Inu price could crash 15% as SHIB approaches a weakened support
Shiba Inu price sliced through a crucial support area as it rallied exponentially in February. This run-up created a platform that helped facilitate the extension of the rally.
US January Retail Sales Preview: Geopolitics, FOMC Minutes to impact dollar’s valuation Premium
Retail Sales in the US are forecast to rebound in January. Investors are likely to ignore the US data amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The US Dollar Index needs to clear 96.40 resistance to continue to push higher.