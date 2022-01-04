GBP/USD to get a drift lower first regaining its sails to ride higher again – DBS Bank

“While in the short-term GBP/USD should see a cooling-off phase and struggle to maintain upside impetus, its 2021 performance is not that bad. The 50-month moving average marked at 1.3203 offers robust support (having been tested twice and held); hence a decline from current levels does not appear sustainable to develop into an outright bearish path. 1.3203 and 200-week moving average pegged at 1.3143 remain levels where buyers would attempt to regain the wheel. Only such a breach under these supports unlocks the 50% Fibonacci retracement of GBP’s rally from covid ashes at 1.2830.”

“GBP is now walking into a price zone where resistance of sorts is likely to hinder its progress unless it pulls over a sustained rally over 1.3755.”

“The technical indicator is now positioned into a stretched reading as GBP starts to walk into a resistance zone fashioned by a weekly chart pivot at 1.3627, which trails from the early June 2021’s 1.4248 peak. Ahead of that, the 100-day moving average (DMA) resistance also sits at 1.3563; and the 200-DMA, which successfully contained and retarded a rally from 1.3412, is above the 1.3627 pivot at 1.3745.”

