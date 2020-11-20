GBP/USD has been marching higher in hopes of a Brexit deal. Vaccine news is to continue competing with covid statistics in a new week set to be dominated mostly by Brexit once again. The Federal Reserve's minutes, updated US growth figures and forward-looking UK surveys will be also eyed, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
“While the Brexit talks' collapse would undoubtedly send sterling down, will investors ‘buy the rumor, sell the fact’ in response to a deal? The recent market sensitivity shows that an agreement is far from being priced, leaving room for the pound to rally.”
“The current shuttering expires on December 2. The PM is likely to postpone any decision to the last minute, and coronavirus statistics could guide markets ahead of the next moves. If infections begin declining more substantially, there is room for easing and a rise in the pound. If Britain continues struggling to contain the disease, the pound could suffer.”
“A speech from Andy Haldane, the BoE's Chief Economist, and an economic update from the government may also move markets. However, the bank and Westminster already delivered the coordinated boost early in the month – announcing additional bond-buying and an extension of the furlough scheme, respectively. Both institutions will probably wait until making new steps.”
“Coronavirus statistics, and ensuing restrictions, will likely stand out in America's short trading week. After surpassing the 250,000 mortality mark, investors could focus on daily deaths, with the grim prospects surpass the peak in the spring. Full lockdowns are also on the cards. Governors' decisions in the four largest states: California, Texas, Florida and New York, are set to have the most significant impact on markets.”
“An update on third-quarter growth is set to confirm a robust expansion after a devastating second quarter. Investors will likely look to the more up-to-date Durable Goods Orders statistic for October, which carries expectations of more modest increases in investment.”
“The Federal Reserve's Meeting Minutes from the early November decision could shed light on the bank's bond-buying intentions. If most members seem concerned and ready to act, the dollar could fall. Otherwise, the safe-haven greenback could attract buyers. The bank has been urging lawmakers to act, yet to no avail.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.1900 amid tepid market mood
EUR/USD is holding onto gains near 1.19 as markets grapple with the US Treasury's demand to receive around $500 billion back in stimulus funds from the Federal Reserve. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.33 amid upbeat UK retail slaes
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.33 as UK retail sales beat estimates with an increase of 1.2% in October. Brexit talks have been suspended due to one negotiators's positive covid test.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range, bearish bias persists
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and was seen oscillating in a range around $1865 region. This week’s sustained breakthrough an upward sloping trend-channel favours bearish traders. Attempted recovery might be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near $1900 mark.
When the market shivers, the Fed delivers? Where next for markets
Investors received a shot in the arm from vaccine news, but these are having diminishing returns as virus cases continue rising. How will the pandemic impact the dollar and the euro? What will central banks and politicians do?
WTI back on the defensive, drops below $42.00 though still in bullish upwards trend channel
Front-month WTI futures have been choppy on Friday, swinging to highs of close to the $42.40 mark during the European morning, only to sharply reverse course in recent trade back below $42.00 and to current levels in the $41.80s.