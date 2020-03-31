GBP/USD tests last week highs near 1.2480 and retreats

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US dollar mixed on Tuesday, Wall Street modestly lower. 
  • GBP/USD holds near the 1.2400 area, as it has been the case since late Friday. 

The GBP/USD rebounded further after the beginning of the American session and tested last week highs. It peaked at 1.2472 and then pulled back. As of writing, was trading at 1.2410/15, practically flat for the day. 

The positive momentum eased after being unable to break above 1.2480 (last week high). The greenback was moving without a clear direction, like equity prices in Wall Street. The Dow Jones was falling 0.70%, but on the positive side, holding to most of it recent gains. 

Data from the US showed an expected decline in Consumer Confidence and a reading of the Chicago PMI above expectations. Economic numbers continued to be ignored by market participants as the outlook remains critical. On Thursday jobless claims and on Friday the non-farm payroll report would likely be watched closely. 

Negative month but far from the bottom 

The GBP/USD pair is about to post the third monthly decline in a row, with a loss of around 400 pips. The close far from the lows is positive for the pound. Cable bottomed at 1.1409 and then rebounded more than a thousand pips. From a technical perspective, the negative for GBP is the slide under the 20-week moving average, while the positive is the rebound back above the 1.20/1.21 long-term support. 

Technical levels 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2426
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1.2416
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2334
Daily SMA50 1.2726
Daily SMA100 1.2882
Daily SMA200 1.2668
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2467
Previous Daily Low 1.2318
Previous Weekly High 1.2486
Previous Weekly Low 1.1447
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2375
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.241
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2334
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2251
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2184
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2483
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.255
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2632

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades around 1.10 amid end-of-quarter flows, US data

EUR/USD trades around 1.10 amid end-of-quarter flows, US data

EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, down as money managers adjust their portfolios as a turbulent quarter nears an end. US CB Consumer Confidence beat expectations. Coronavirus headlines from New York and Italy are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recaptures 1.24 in volatile end-of-quarter trading

GBP/USD recaptures 1.24 in volatile end-of-quarter trading

GBP/USD has surged above 1.24 in volatile end-of-quarter trading. The number of UK coronavirus deaths has climbed above 1,600 according to the latest figures. US Consumer Confidence dropped less than expected.

GBP/USD News

Coronavirus: Why the dollar has more room to recover and rally

Coronavirus: Why the dollar has more room to recover and rally

The US dollar has been falling after initially advancing amid the coronavirus crisis. Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam digest the latest Fed action, data, and disease details, and explain why the greenback has room to recover and rally as the crisis continues.

Read more

WTI retraces majority of daily rebound, trades around $20.50 ahead of API data

WTI retraces majority of daily rebound, trades around $20.50 ahead of API data

The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped to its lowest level in more than 18 years on Monday at $19.25 before staging a rebound on Tuesday. 

Oil News

XAU/USD sidelined near $1600/oz

XAU/USD sidelined near $1600/oz

XAU/USD is consolidating the bullish spike from 2020 lows while remaining trapped in the 1600/1640 price range as investors are searching for a direction.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures