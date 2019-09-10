GBP/USD technical analysis: The 1.2360 resistance level caps the Cable

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Sterling might be losing steam as 1.2360 is a tough nut to crack.
  • Support is seen at 1.2315 and 1.2270 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The Sterling is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). However, GBP/USD is attempting to create a double bottom with the August lows as the market is parked below the 1.2400 figure. 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is trying to break above 1.2360 resistance. Bulls have been trying their luck repeatedly over the last three days. A break beyond this level can expose the 1.2411 and 1.2450 resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
The Pound is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Bears need to reclaim the 1.2315 support to create a pullback down towards 1.2270 and 1.2244 support, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2348
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.2346
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2187
Daily SMA50 1.2295
Daily SMA100 1.2539
Daily SMA200 1.2749
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2385
Previous Daily Low 1.2234
Previous Weekly High 1.2354
Previous Weekly Low 1.1958
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2327
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2292
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2258
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.217
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2106
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.241
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2473
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2562

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD flat around 1.1050 waiting for the ECB

The EUR/USD pair continues lacking directional strength, unable to attract investors amid the absence of relevant data and ahead of the ECB monetary policy meeting. Dollar among the weakest, despite risk appetite fades.

 

GBP/USD holds on to gains, despite Brexit turmoil

The GBP/USD pair consolidates near 1.2400, with the Pound backed by positive UK employment data, comments from BOE’s Carney saying that “the financial system in the UK is ready for Brexit whatever form it takes."

USD/JPY eases from monthly highs, trades below 107.50

Risk sentiment is still positive but losing momentum after another round of weak Chinese data. US Treasury yields continue recovering ground reaching fresh two-week highs. USD/JPY short-term bullish needs to accelerate through the daily high.

Gold continues to trade in negative territory below $1,500

The troy ounce of the precious metal extended its losses after breaking below the critical $1,500 level and touched its lowest level in nearly a month at $1,486.59. 

Headlines are for Bitcoin, profits for Ethereum

SEC comments do not encourage a Bitcoin that is in defensive mode. Ethereum remains strong and is running to lead a change in the market. XRP moves away from the minima but lacks the strength to go further up.

