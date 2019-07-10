GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable settling above 1.2500 ahead of FOMC

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD leaped above 1.2500 Fed’s Powell remarks.
  • Investors are waiting for the FOMC minutes at 18.00 GMT.

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market has tested Tuesday’s highs after dovish remarks from Fed’s Powell.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

GBP/USD rose to the 1.2505 resistance as the market trades below its main SMAs. Further up lies 1.2540 and 1.2570 resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

GBP/USD is trading above the 50 and 100 SMA suggesting a consolidation in the near term, support can be seen near the 1.2470 and 1.2430 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2499
Today Daily Change 0.0031
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 1.2468
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2626
Daily SMA50 1.2735
Daily SMA100 1.2921
Daily SMA200 1.2899
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2524
Previous Daily Low 1.244
Previous Weekly High 1.2706
Previous Weekly Low 1.2481
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2472
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2492
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2431
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2393
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2346
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2515
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2562
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.26

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD leaps to 1.1250 as Powell opens the door to cuts

EUR/USD leaps to 1.1250 as Powell opens the door to cuts

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250, significantly higher. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said the outlook is dimming as global headwinds and lower inflation weigh. The ECB is also set to loosen policy.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD jumps over 1.2500 after Powell's dovish comments

GBP/USD jumps over 1.2500 after Powell's dovish comments

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2500 after Fed Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to rate cuts. Earlier, UK GDP rose by 0.3% as expected.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: tight range as Powell looms

USD/JPY: tight range as Powell looms

Japanese Domestic Corporate Goods Price Index declined by more than anticipated in June. USD/JPY technically bullish, but Powell’s words in the way.

USD/JPY News

Gold rallies to session tops, around $1410 level

Gold rallies to session tops, around $1410 level

Gold caught some aggressive bids and surged to weekly tops, around the $1411-12 region during the early North-American session.

Gold News

USD/CAD jumps above 1.3130 as BoC refrains from committing to rate hikes

USD/CAD jumps above 1.3130 as BoC refrains from committing to rate hikes

As widely expected, the Bank of Canada decided to maintain its target for the overnight rate at 1.75% at its July policy meeting. The bank refrained from hinting at the next policy move in its statement.

