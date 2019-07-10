GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable settling above 1.2500 ahead of FOMC

- GBP/USD leaped above 1.2500 Fed’s Powell remarks.
- Investors are waiting for the FOMC minutes at 18.00 GMT.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market has tested Tuesday’s highs after dovish remarks from Fed’s Powell.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
GBP/USD rose to the 1.2505 resistance as the market trades below its main SMAs. Further up lies 1.2540 and 1.2570 resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
GBP/USD 30-minute chart
GBP/USD is trading above the 50 and 100 SMA suggesting a consolidation in the near term, support can be seen near the 1.2470 and 1.2430 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
Additional key levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2499
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1.2468
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2626
|Daily SMA50
|1.2735
|Daily SMA100
|1.2921
|Daily SMA200
|1.2899
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2524
|Previous Daily Low
|1.244
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2706
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2481
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2784
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2506
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2472
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2492
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2431
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2393
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2346
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2515
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2562
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.26
As widely expected, the Bank of Canada decided to maintain its target for the overnight rate at 1.75% at its July policy meeting. The bank refrained from hinting at the next policy move in its statement.