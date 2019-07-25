GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable rolling into the Asian session, sub-1.2480 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD ends Thursday near its lows well below 1.2480 resistance.
  • The levels to beat for bears are seen at 1.2435 and 1.2388, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
Cable is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). 
 

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2480 resistance and descending SMAs suggesting a negative bias in the medium term. Bears need a break below 1.2435 support to travel south towards 1.2388. Resistances are seen near 1.2480 and 1.2510, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2454
Today Daily Change -0.0029
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 1.2483
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2533
Daily SMA50 1.262
Daily SMA100 1.2847
Daily SMA200 1.2864
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2522
Previous Daily Low 1.2427
Previous Weekly High 1.2579
Previous Weekly Low 1.2382
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2486
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2463
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2432
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2382
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2336
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2528
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2573
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2624

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

