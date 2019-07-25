GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable rolling into the Asian session, sub-1.2480 resistance

- GBP/USD ends Thursday near its lows well below 1.2480 resistance.
- The levels to beat for bears are seen at 1.2435 and 1.2388, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2454
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1.2483
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2533
|Daily SMA50
|1.262
|Daily SMA100
|1.2847
|Daily SMA200
|1.2864
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2522
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2427
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2579
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2382
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2784
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2506
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2486
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2463
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2432
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2382
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2336
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2528
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2573
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2624
EUR/USD trims most of post-ECB gains
The shared currency trades around 1.1150 against its American rival, as despite the European Central Bank was less dovish-than-anticipated, easing is coming to the Union. Robust US data added to the pair’s bearish case.
GBP/USD at daily lows on renewed dollar’s strength
The greenback is back in fashion after ECB’s noise settled, stronger against all of its major rivals. GBP/USD falls to 1.2450 as speculation of upcoming elections in the UK hurt Sterling.
USD/JPY: range trading exacerbated ahead of first-tier events
The USD/JPY pair continues trading range-bound a handful of pips above the 108.00 figure. The American dollar remains strong against most major rivals, although the FX market is in wait-and-see mode...
Gold erases more than $10 on Thursday, continues to trade above critical $1400
European Central Bank President Draghi's neutral tone today forced the precious metal, which in the last few weeks capitalized on expectations of major central banks turning dovish amid the dismal global economic outlook, to weaken against major currencies and caused the XAU/USD pair to erase more than $10 on the day.
US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Positive omens
Durable goods order to climb as Boeing drag fades. Business spending to decline but remain positive. Retail sales suggest active durable goods.