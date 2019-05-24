GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable recovering after the selloff near the 1.2700 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD has been under intense selling pressure in the last weeks of trading as the Brexit headlines pushed the currency pair down.


GBP/USD 4-hour chart

GBP/USD is trading below its main simple moving averages a suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. 


GBP/USD 30-minute chart

The bulls are challenging the 1.2700 figure as the market is trying to hold on above the 200 SMAs. A bullish break above 1.2700 can lead to 1.2750 and 1.2800 figure next week. Support is seen at 1.2620 and 1.2560 levels.


Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2694
Today Daily Change 0.0037
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 1.2657
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2915
Daily SMA50 1.3021
Daily SMA100 1.3017
Daily SMA200 1.2957
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2684
Previous Daily Low 1.2605
Previous Weekly High 1.3042
Previous Weekly Low 1.2711
Previous Monthly High 1.3196
Previous Monthly Low 1.2865
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2635
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2654
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2613
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2569
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2534
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2693
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2728
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2772

 

 

