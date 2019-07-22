GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable off daily lows trading sub-1.2478 in the New York session

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD starts the week by weakening below the 1.2500 figure.
  • The level to beat for bears are at 1.2433 and 1.2388, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

GBP/USD daily chart

Cable is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The US Dollar is stronger accross the board as the market is antcipating smaller rate cuts.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Cable is trading below the 1.2478 resistance and the main SMAs. If bears break below the current daily low at 1.2455 they could drive the market down towards 1.2433 and 1.2388, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

GBP/USD is off the daily lows challenging the 200 SMA. The 50 SMA crossed below the 100 SMA wich can be considered bearish. Immediate resistances are seen at 1.2478 and 1.2543. 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2475
Today Daily Change -0.0028
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 1.2503
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2569
Daily SMA50 1.2646
Daily SMA100 1.2868
Daily SMA200 1.2875
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2557
Previous Daily Low 1.2476
Previous Weekly High 1.2579
Previous Weekly Low 1.2382
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2507
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2526
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2467
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2431
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2387
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2548
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2593
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2629

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD directionless just above 1.1200

EUR/USD directionless just above 1.1200

The EUR/USD pair has started the week gapping lower amid tensions in the Middle East giving the greenback an extra lift. ECB monetary policy decision later this week weighing on the shared currency.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD depressed but off daily lows

GBP/USD depressed but off daily lows

The Sterling came under selling pressure on news that Sir Alan Duncan has resigned as foreign office minister in the middle of a conflict with Iran. Tensions mounts ahead of Tories’ leadership definition.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: risk-averse sentiment leads the way

USD/JPY: risk-averse sentiment leads the way

Scarce macroeconomic calendar to quick-start a busy week. Middle East and UK trouble fueling demand for safe-haven assets. USD/JPY trapped between Fibonacci levels, 107.50 and 108.40 the ones to watch.

USD/JPY News

Gold in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below $1430 area

Gold in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below $1430 area

Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session on Monday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, around the $1425 region.

Gold News

Altcoins are set up to hunt for Bitcoin

Altcoins are set up to hunt for Bitcoin

Among the main Altcoins, only Ethereum is yet to be crossed upwards. XRP moves in another ecosystem and will not pull the market. Libra may be positive, not a danger to the market.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  