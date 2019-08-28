GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable is under pressure below the 1.2230 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is off the monthly highs after reaching 1.2310 on Tuesday.
  • The levels to beat for bears are seen at 1.2211, followed by 1.2173 support levels.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
GBP/USD is in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, in the last two and a half weeks, the Cable has been reversing after printing a 2019 low at the 1.2015 level.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Cable broke below the 1.2265 level and the 200 SMA on the 4-hour time frame. The market is now challenging the 1.2211 support and the 50 SMA. If the bears keep the pressure on, they can drive the market towards 1.2173, 1.2122 and 1.2065 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
GBP/USD is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Immediate resistances are seen at 1.2230 and 1.2265 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2216
Today Daily Change -0.0074
Today Daily Change % -0.60
Today daily open 1.229
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2148
Daily SMA50 1.2381
Daily SMA100 1.2613
Daily SMA200 1.2774
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.231
Previous Daily Low 1.2209
Previous Weekly High 1.2294
Previous Weekly Low 1.2064
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2271
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2248
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2229
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2169
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2128
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.233
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2371
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2431

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles under 1.1100 amid trade, Italian uncertainties

EUR/USD struggles under 1.1100 amid trade, Italian uncertainties

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1100 as uncertainty around US-Sino trade tensions prevails and the US yield curve remains inverted. Italian politicians face a deadline to form a new government.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD crashes as Johnson moves to suspend parliament

GBP/USD crashes as Johnson moves to suspend parliament

GBP/USD has tumbled and trades around 1.2200 as PM Boris Johnson is moving forward to block parliament until October 14th, potentially ramming through a hard Brexit.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 mark, 100-hour SMA

USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 mark, 100-hour SMA

The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early North-American session and remained confined in a narrow band below the 106.00 mark.

USD/JPY News

Gold reverses an early dip, back near $1540 area

Gold reverses an early dip, back near $1540 area

Gold reversed an early dip to $1530 area and has now climbed to the top end of its daily trading range. Improving global risk sentiment exerted some initial downward pressure. Concerns about global economic growth helped limit further losses.

Gold News

Crypto levels to watch ahead of massive CME options expiration – Confluence Detector

Crypto levels to watch ahead of massive CME options expiration – Confluence Detector

No less than 50% of open interest Bitcoin options on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) are set to expire on Friday, August 30th. Expiry of options tends to trigger high volatility – and we may be seeing the calm before the storm.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  