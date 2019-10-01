GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable is on the back foot below 1.2250 level

- The Sterling/US Dollar currency pair is under pressure near the 1.2200 handle.
- The level to beat for bears is the 1.2200 handle.
- The ISM Manufacturing PMI came in below expectations at 47.8 vs. 50.1 forecast, creating a small spike on GBP/USD.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD four-hour chart
GBP/USD 30-minute
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0916
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.0899
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.101
|Daily SMA50
|1.1076
|Daily SMA100
|1.1161
|Daily SMA200
|1.1241
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0948
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0885
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1026
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0905
|Previous Monthly High
|1.111
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0909
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0924
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0874
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0849
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0812
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0936
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0973
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0999
EUR/USD bounces above 1.09 after worst ISM Manufacturing PMI in 10 years
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, bouncing from the fresh 2019 lows of 1.0879. US ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.8 points, worse than expectations and the lowest since 2009.
GBP/USD falls to three-week low amid growing Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2250, to the lowest since early September. Uncertainty about UK PM Johnson's plans regarding Brexit is weighing. UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 48.3 points.
USD/JPY: holding near monthly highs, bullish
Japanese confidence among manufacturers worsened in the three months to September. Dollar’s momentum backed by tepid macroeconomic data elsewhere. USD/JPY bullish, needs a solid catalyst to surpass the 108.45 region, this month high.
Gold Set-up remains in favour of bearish traders
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the mid-European session on Tuesday, albeit has managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground to near two-month lows.
AUD/USD hammered to lowest in 10 years
The AUD/USD pair extended its sharp intraday slide and weakened farther below the 0.6700 handle, hitting fresh multi-year lows during the early North-American session.