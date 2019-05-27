GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable is back under selling pressure as Brexit weighs on the Pound

Johnson is set to replace UK PM Theresa May.

It is Spring Bank holiday in the UK and Memorial Day in the US and the volatility might be limited.

GBP/USD keep being under pressure.

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD has been under strong selling pressure in May as the Brexit drama pushed the currency pair to near 1.2600 the figure.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

GBP/USD is once again under selling pressure as the bears are keeping Cable below 1.2750 and the 50 simple moving average (SMA).

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

Bears are challenging the 1.2700 figure and the 200 SMA. There seems little the market can do to prevent a drop towards 1.2650 and potentially to 1.2600 again. Resistance is at the 1.2700 and 1.2750 levels.

Additional key levels