GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable enters the Asian session near the 1.2216 level

  • GBP/USD is ending Monday near its daily low. 
  • The levels to beat for bears are seen at 1.2216, followed by 1.2197 support.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
GBP/USD is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). This Monday the market is retreating below the 1.2300 figure.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Cable is trading below a downward sloping 200 SMA suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. Sellers need to break below 1.2216 to reach 1.2197, 1.2159 and 1.2121 support on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
GBP/USD is trading between the 100 and 200 SMAs, suggesting a consolidation in the short term. Resistances are seen at 1.2261, 1.2300 and the 1.2330 levels.

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2217
Today Daily Change -0.0062
Today Daily Change % -0.50
Today daily open 1.2279
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2141
Daily SMA50 1.2392
Daily SMA100 1.2629
Daily SMA200 1.278
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2294
Previous Daily Low 1.2194
Previous Weekly High 1.2294
Previous Weekly Low 1.2064
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2256
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2233
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2217
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2156
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2117
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2317
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2356
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2417

 

 

