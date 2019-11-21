GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cable drops near 1.2900 handle on USD strength

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The cable is rolling into the Asian session near its daily lows just above the 1.2900 figure.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.2898 support. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
Sterling/Dollar is easing from the November highs moving away from the 1.3000 handle while trading above its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs).
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 

The market is challenging the 1.2898 support while trading above its main SMAs. However, after rejecting three times the November highs, the market might start to decline below the 1.2898 support. The bear move can extend to the 1.2871 and 1.2820 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
The market is trading just above the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Resistance is seen at the 1.2918, 1.2965 and 1.3000 price levels. 
 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2906
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.2922
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2877
Daily SMA50 1.2657
Daily SMA100 1.2471
Daily SMA200 1.2704
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2932
Previous Daily Low 1.2887
Previous Weekly High 1.2918
Previous Weekly Low 1.2785
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2905
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2915
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2896
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2869
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.285
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2941
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2959
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2986

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pulls away from two-week highs, steadies near mid-1.10s

EUR/USD pulls away from two-week highs, steadies near mid-1.10s

EUR/USD lost its momentum before testing 1.11 as surging US Treasury bond yields and upbeat macroeconomic data from the US helped USD gather strength.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.29 on broad USD recovery

GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.29 on broad USD recovery

GBP/USD erased more than 70 pips in American trading hours and turned red below 1.2900 pressured by the broad-based USD strength that saw the US Dollar Index rebound to 98.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY edges higher toward 108.70 as 10-year T-bond yield extends rally

USD/JPY edges higher toward 108.70 as 10-year T-bond yield extends rally

The USD/JPY pair rose modestly in the last hour boosted by the improving market sentiment and was last seen trading at 108.65, adding 0.05% on a daily basis.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Remains vulnerable below 100-day SMA

Gold: Remains vulnerable below 100-day SMA

Gold seems to have stalled its recent corrective bounce from three-month lows and witnessed a modest pullback from previous support, now turned resistance near 100-day SMA.

Gold News

Big Day for the Euro with ECB Lagarde and PMIs

Big Day for the Euro with ECB Lagarde and PMIs

Friday will be a big day for the euro. There's a speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde and November PMIs. Since Lagarde became the President of the central bank, she has not made any direct comments on monetary policy.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures