GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cable drops near 1.2900 handle on USD strength

- The cable is rolling into the Asian session near its daily lows just above the 1.2900 figure.
- The level to beat for bears is the 1.2898 support.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD four-hour chart
GBP/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2906
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2922
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2877
|Daily SMA50
|1.2657
|Daily SMA100
|1.2471
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2932
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2887
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2918
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2785
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2905
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2915
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2896
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2869
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.285
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2941
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2959
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2986
