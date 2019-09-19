GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable chopping below the 1.2500 figure

  • The Sterling is stuck in a range below the 1.2500 figure. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1.2515 price level near multi-week highs. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The Sterling is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). However, GBP/USD has been rebounding in Septembre now challenging the 1.2500 figure for the last five days. 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The Pound is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. The market is challenging the 1.2480 resistance as bulls want to continue the up move towards 1.2515, 1.2554 resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. However, the market has been two-sided in the last week and it remains to be seen if the break above 1.2515 will indeed materialize.

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
GBP/USD is trading near the daily highs just above the 1.2480, which is acting as support. The market is choppy and investors are searching for a clear direction. If 1.2480 gets broken to the downside, then 1.2450 can come back int play. Further down lie the 1.2425 support and the 1.2400 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2492
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.2472
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2294
Daily SMA50 1.2278
Daily SMA100 1.2501
Daily SMA200 1.274
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2515
Previous Daily Low 1.2439
Previous Weekly High 1.2508
Previous Weekly Low 1.2234
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2468
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2486
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2435
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2399
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2359
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2512
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2552
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2588

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

