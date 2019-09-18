GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable charts bullish continuation pattern ahead of the Fed

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • GBP/USD created a bullish outside bar candlestick on Tuesday, signaling a continuation of the recent rally.
  • Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points.

GBP/USD is struggling to clear 100-day moving average (MA) resistance a day after charting a bullish continuation pattern. 

GBP/USD created a bullish outside bar candlestick on Tuesday, signaling a continuation of the recent rally from lows below 1.20. 

Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points. The decision will be announced at 18:00 GMT. 

The pair hit a high and low of 1.2527 and 1.2392 on Tuesday, engulfing the previous day's price action. 

Essentially, GBP/USD created a bullish outside bar candlestick pattern on Tuesday, invalidating indecision signaled by Tuesday's bearish inside bar candlestick and signaling a resumption of the rally from the Sept. 3 low of 1.1958. 

So far, however, the pair has failed to find acceptance above the 100-day moving average (MA) of 1.2498. 

That said, an upside break looks likely, as the bullish outside bar candle is backed by upward sloping 5- and 10-day moving averages (MAs) and an above 50-reading on the 14-day relative strength index. The daily moving average convergence divergence histogram is also reporting bullish conditions. 

The outlook would turn bearish if the pair closes below Tuesday's low of 1.2392. A bearish daily close could be seen if the US Federal Reserve (Fed) keeps rates unchanged or cuts rates by 25 basis points but downplays the need for another rate cut before the year-end. 

It is worth noting that the odds of a 25 basis point rate cut were 50/50 on Tuesday.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2489
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.2499
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2277
Daily SMA50 1.2279
Daily SMA100 1.2507
Daily SMA200 1.2741
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2528
Previous Daily Low 1.2393
Previous Weekly High 1.2508
Previous Weekly Low 1.2234
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2476
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2444
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2419
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2338
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2283
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2554
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2609
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.269

 

 

