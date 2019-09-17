GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable challenges multi-week tops near the 1.2500 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Sterling is rising sharply this Tuesday as the Greenback is weakening across the board.
  • The market is challenging multi-week highs and if GBP/USD surpasses the 1.2510 resistance, it can open the gates to more gains.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The Pound is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). However, in September, GBP/USD has been on the rise as the market is challenging the 1.2500 handle and the 100 SMA.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The Pound is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. The market is testing multi-week highs near the 1.2500 handle. On a break above 1.2512, GBP/USD might continue to rise towards 1.2551 and 1.2577 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
The Sterling erased the Monday’s losses and is clinging to daily highs. Immediate support is seen at 1.2486 and 1.2447. Furter down lie 1.2422 and 1.2396, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2498
Today Daily Change 0.0068
Today Daily Change % 0.55
Today daily open 1.243
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.226
Daily SMA50 1.2278
Daily SMA100 1.2512
Daily SMA200 1.2741
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2506
Previous Daily Low 1.2399
Previous Weekly High 1.2508
Previous Weekly Low 1.2234
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.244
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2465
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2384
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2338
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2278
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2491
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2551
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2597

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD underpinned by improved Business Sentiment according to the German ZEW Survey.

The GBP/USD pair is trading above the 1.2500 figure, getting a boost from easing demand for the greenback following relief news related to the crude oil market after the weekend attack to Saudi facilities.

The USD/JPY pair spiked to 108.35, reaching the highest intraday level since August 1st and then pulled back to the 108.15/20 area.

The XAU/USD pair struggling to make a decisive move on Tuesday and continues to trade in a relatively tight range around the $1,500 handle.

Citing two sources briefed on the Saudi oil operations, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia's oil output would return to normal levels quicker than initially thought.

