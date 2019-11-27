GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Bulls in the driver’s seat, eyeing the 1.3000 handle

The cable is trading near weekly highs as the American session is coming to an end.

The level to beat for bulls is the 1.2910 level.

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD is trading just above the 1.2900 handle as the market is consolidating the huge October’s bull run. The market keeps a bullish bias while trading above the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs).

GBP/USD four-hour chart

The market is challenging a critical resistance in the 1.2900/1.2910 price zone. A breach beyond it could lead to further gains, which can extend towards the 1.2965/1.3000 resistance zone.

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

Sterling is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the short term. Support is expected near the 1.2900 and 1.2870 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

Additional key levels