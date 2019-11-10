GBP/USD Technical Analysis: 21-day EMA, June month high restrict immediate declines

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD sellers catch a breath around the monthly low.
  • Bearish MACD signal further declines.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 200-day EMA become the key during further downside.

Despite declining to the lowest since October 17 on Friday, GBP/USD stops additional south-run around short-term key supports while trading near 1.2793 amid the initial Asian session on Monday.

Read for recent fundaments: Moody’s: UK outlook cut to negative on policy 'paralysis – Cable slips below 1.2800

An area comprising 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and June month high around 1.2790/85 becomes important for pair sellers while targeting 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of May-September downside, at 1.2710.

While bearish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicate further weakness of the quote, a 200-day EMA level of 1.2664 could challenge sellers past-1.2710.

On the upside, 1.2860 and monthly high close to 1.2980 can entertain short-term buyers ahead of challenging them with 1.3000 round-figure and October top of 1.3013.

Though, May month high near 1.3180 will be on bull’s radar during pair’s sustained rise beyond 1.3013.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2791
Today Daily Change 8 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.06%
Today daily open 1.2783
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2862
Daily SMA50 1.2555
Daily SMA100 1.2453
Daily SMA200 1.2705
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2826
Previous Daily Low 1.2769
Previous Weekly High 1.2943
Previous Weekly Low 1.2769
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.279
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2804
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.276
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2736
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2703
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2816
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2849
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2873

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Risk-off could push it below 1.1000

EUR/USD: Risk-off could push it below 1.1000

The EUR/USD pair has extended its decline on Friday, closing the week at 1.1020, its lowest settlement in almost a month. No relevant macroeconomic data scheduled for this Monday, sentiment to keep leading.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: 21-day EMA, June month high restrict immediate declines

GBP/USD: 21-day EMA, June month high restrict immediate declines

Despite declining to the lowest since October 17 on Friday, GBP/USD stops additional south-run around short-term key supports while trading near 1.2793 amid the initial Asian session. Bearish MACD signal further declines.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY nears multi-month high after BOJ Summary of Opinions, data

USD/JPY nears multi-month high after BOJ Summary of Opinions, data

With the BOJ holding its bearish bias intact and Japanese data falling short of market expectations, USD/JPY gets an additional boost to its north-run. The pair takes the bids to 109.20 by the press time of Tokyo open on Monday.

USD/JPY News

Gold: 100-day EMA keeps sellers hopeful

Gold: 100-day EMA keeps sellers hopeful

Although Gold prices stop further declines below October low, a sustained trading below 100-day EMA for the first time since late-May keep sellers hopeful as the metal trade around $1,460 during the Asian session on Monday.

Gold News

Forex Weekly Outlook – Trade whipsaw set to continue, Powell’s testimony and top data eyed

Forex Weekly Outlook – Trade whipsaw set to continue, Powell’s testimony and top data eyed

Contradicting trade headlines whipsawed markets and will continue doing so. Can US data remain upbeat? Inflation, retail sales, and, most importantly, Powell’s testimony are all eyed. Here the highlights for the upcoming week.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures