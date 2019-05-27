GBP/USD technical analysis: 200-hour SMA, overbought RSI doubt recent recovery

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EU election results propel prices on the UK holiday.
  • Overbought RSI and near-term resistance-line can question upside.

In spite of trading at the highest levels in a week, GBP/USD upside is being challenged by overbought RSI and 200-hour SMA around 1.2745/50 while heading into the European open on Monday.

As a result, chances of the quote’s pullback to 1.2730 and then to 1.2710 including 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of pair’s declines past-May 10 can’t be ruled out.

During the pair’s addition declines under 1.2710, 1.2650, 1.2625 and 1.2600 might become bears’ favorites.

On the contrary, ignorance of 200-hour simple moving average (SMA) and overbought levels of the relative strength index (RSI) can escalate the pair’s rise to 1.2760 and last week’s high near 1.2815.

Further, pair’s sustained rise beyond 1.2815 can push buyers to target 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2830 ahead of making them confront 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2880 and 1.2905 resistances.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2741
Today Daily Change 30 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.24%
Today daily open 1.2711
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2905
Daily SMA50 1.3009
Daily SMA100 1.3016
Daily SMA200 1.2957
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2733
Previous Daily Low 1.2647
Previous Weekly High 1.2815
Previous Weekly Low 1.2605
Previous Monthly High 1.3196
Previous Monthly Low 1.2865
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.27
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.268
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2661
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2611
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2574
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2747
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2783
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2834

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Editors' Picks

EUR/USD holds its ground amid mixed EU election results

EUR/USD holds its ground amid mixed EU election results

EUR/USD is stable around 1.1200 amid mixed EU elections in which main parties lost ground to both centrist and extreme ones.  Trump said he hopes for a deal with China. Liquidity is thin due to a UK holiday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls on Brexit concerns, USD strength

GBP/USD falls on Brexit concerns, USD strength

GBP/USD has fallen below 1.2700 as markets digest the EU elections and see a growing chance of a hard Brexit after Farage's victory. The USD is gaining strength amid trade concerns. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: bearish case firm as long as below 109.65

USD/JPY: bearish case firm as long as below 109.65

After closing the previous week in the negative territory, the USD/JPY pair staged a modest recovery but struggled to gather momentum amid thin trading volume on Monday. The pair was up 0.18% on a daily basis 109.48.

USD/JPY News

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy.  With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.

Read more

Gold: Set-up points to additional gains, move beyond $1287-89 supply zone awaited

Gold: Set-up points to additional gains, move beyond $1287-89 supply zone awaited

Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European trading session on Monday. Technical set-up now seems to have turned in favor of bullish traders. 

Gold News

