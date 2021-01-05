GBP/USD surrenders intraday gains, slide back closer to mid-1.3500s

- Renewed USD selling bias assisted GBP/USD to regain positive traction on Tuesday.
- The imposition of third nationwide lockdown in the UK kept a lid on any strong gains.
- The USD remained depressed despite uncertainty about US runoff elections in Georgia.
The GBP/USD pair quickly retreated over 50 pips during the early European session and has now dropped to the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-1.3500s.
Following the previous day's rejection slide from the 1.3700 mark, or fresh 32-month tops, the pair regained positive traction on Tuesday amid the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. In fact, the greenback struggled to attract any safe-haven demand and remained depressed near two-and-half-year lows through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday.
Hopes for a strong global economic recovery in 2021 remained supportive of the underlying bullish tone in the financial markets. This, along with the likelihood of more US fiscal stimulus and expectations that the Fed would keep rates lower for a longer period, continued weighing on the safe-haven greenback. This was seen as a key factor lending support to the GBP/USD pair.
Meanwhile, investors remain worried about the continuous surge in new COVID-19 cases and the imposition of third nationwide lockdown in the UK. Adding to this, concerns about the exclusive of the crucial UK services sector from the Brexit agreement might further hold the GBP bulls from placing aggressive bets. This, in turn, kept a lid on any strong gains for the GBP/USD pair.
Apart from this, doubts about the effectiveness of vaccine on the new coronavirus strain from South Africa and uncertainty about the runoff elections in Georgia seemed to have tempered enthusiasm. Voting for the election in Georgia begins later this Tuesday and the outcome of two Senate seats will have an impact on President-elect Joe Biden's ability to pursue his preferred economic policies.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, it will be prudent to wait for follow-through buying before positioning for the resumption of the GBP/USD pair's recent bullish trend. Meanwhile, the US economic docket highlights the release of ISM Manufacturing PMI. Traders might further take cues from developments surrounding the coronavirus saga.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3585
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.3568
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3474
|Daily SMA50
|1.3319
|Daily SMA100
|1.3166
|Daily SMA200
|1.2858
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3704
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3542
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3686
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.343
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3604
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3642
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3505
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3442
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3343
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3668
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3767
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.383
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD attempts recovery around 1.36 after UK lockdown blow
GBP/USD is trading around 1.36, off the lows. The pound suffered a blow after the UK entered a harsh lockdown following a surge in cases. Britain is struggling with a contagious covid strain and plans to ramp up vaccinations.
EUR/USD recovers ahead of critical Georgia elections
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2250, up on the day as markets eagerly await Georgia's special elections that determine control of the Senate. Concerns about the new covid variant and vaccine deployment are also moving markets.
Gold consolidates below two-month tops of $1946 ahead of Georgia elections
Gold consolidates below two-month tops of $1946, with all eyes on the Georgia run-off elections. Buyers remain hopeful of Democratic control of Congress, as it implies an easier path for President-elect Joe Biden to push for additional fiscal support.
Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios
Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.
US Dollar Index stays depressed near 89.70 ahead of data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a bundle of its main rivals, keeps the negative mood unchanged in the first half of the week and always below the 90.00 mark.