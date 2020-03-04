- GBP/USD fails to hold onto recovery gains as the US dollar pulls back from yearly lows.
- The Fed-led losses retraced after Charles Evan tried to placate traders, risk recovery in Asia also played its part.
- Brexit negotiations are on with Irish PM raising doubts on any positive end, BOE’s Carney termed coronavirus as disruption.
- UK Services PMI, US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and risk catalysts like Brexit, coronavirus will be important to follow.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2812, up 0.03%, while heading into the London open on Wednesday. The Cable recently benefited from the broad US dollar weakness after the Fed’s shock 0.50% rate cut whereas upbeat comments from the BOE policymakers also played their part. Though, traders seek more clues from the economic calendar, coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines for fresh impulse.
While the EU-UK Brexit talks are on, iNews came out with the news, quoting the Irish PM, which suggests is a “growing possibility” of a no-deal Brexit at the end of the year. However, in his latest comments, the European Union’s (EU) chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier marked a U-turn from his generally observed UK-critic tone while saying that the talks are going positive.
Further, UK Express came out with the news that Spain is secretly exploiting ways to have a larger influence in Gibraltar after the Brexit. It should also be noted that the BOE policymakers, including Governor Carney, appreciated the use of fiscal means to counter COVID-19 while also terming it as disruption and not the destruction.
Elsewhere, the Asian markets benefited from the nation’s preference of fiscal measures than their Western counterparts, like the Fed, which recently rang alarms with surprise rate cuts. While portraying the risk-recovery, the MSCI’s gauge of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan registers 0.80% gains with Japan’s NIKKEI marking 0.40% profits by the time of writing.
Investors will now keep eyes on the coronavirus as well as the related actions from the global policymakers for fresh impulse. On the economic front, final readings of the UK Services PMI for February, expected 53.3, followed by the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, forecast 54.9 versus 55.5 prior, will be important to watch.
Technical Analysis
A daily closing beyond February 10, 2020 low near 1.2870 will be important for buyers to watch whereas sellers can target sub-1.2600 area during the further declines.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2814
|Today Daily Change
|5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.2809
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2931
|Daily SMA50
|1.3018
|Daily SMA100
|1.299
|Daily SMA200
|1.2702
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2844
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2741
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3018
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2726
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3204
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2805
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2781
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2752
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2696
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.265
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2855
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2901
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2957
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fails to resist above 0.6600 once again
The rebound in AUD/USD remains limited by a recovery in the US Treasury yields and poor Chinese Services PMI. The Aussie, however, remains well bid near 0.6600, as the bulls derive support from risk reset and upbeat Australian Q4 GDP report.
USD/JPY: Bounce from 5-month low remains capped by 107.50
USD/JPY bounced up strongly from five-month lows reached in early Asia, possibly tracking the uptick in the Asian equities, although so far, the upside has been capped around 107.50. The US treasury yields have recovered from overnight lows.
USD/CNH Price Analysis: Violates key support, Yuan hits 5.5-week high
USD/CNH breached support at 6.9569 (Feb. 6 low) on Tuesday and is currently trading at 6.9317, the lowest level since Jan. 24. To put it another way, the offshore Yuan (CNH) has hit a 5.5-week high against the greenback.
Gold: Rejected above $1,650 after biggest single-day gain since June 2016
Gold has pulled back from session highs, confirming a bearish indicator divergence on the hourly chart. The bias will remain bullish as long as prices are holding above $1,630. Gold is currently trading at $1,643 per Oz, having hit a session high of $1,652 in early Asia.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.